Two Wolverines Earn Spots on Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Two Michigan hoopers are being recognized as some of the best players in the conference as the season approaches.

Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson and freshman wing Caleb Houstan are expected to play huge roles for Michigan this season and the conference offices see it that way two. Both young men were recognized as preseason All-Big Ten members. Here's the full release from the University of Michigan.

University of Michigan men's basketball sophomore center and freshman guard/forward earned two of the 10 spots on the 2021-22 Preseason All-Big Ten team Wednesday (Oct. 27) as announced by the conference office.

The selections of Dickinson and Houstan mark just the third time in program history that multiple players have been chosen, joining /Jalen Rose (1993-94) and Mitch McGary/Glenn Robinson III (2013-14).

Houstan was the first U-M freshman to earn a spot on the preseason team, as he was the lone newcomer on the 10-member squad this year and the first since Indiana's Romeo Langford in 2018-19 and the second all-time after Ohio State's Greg Oden (2006-07) was the first to earn the accolade.

The Big Ten Freshman of the Year as well as an All-Big Ten first team member last season, Dickinson led the Wolverines in scoring (14.1 ppg) and rebounding (7.4 rpg), while guiding U-M to its 15th Big Ten championship and fourth NCAA Elite Eight appearance in the past decade.

After earning consensus All-America second team honors last season, Dickinson recently was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List for top center in the nation.

A five-star recruit, Houstan prepped at Montverde Academy and as a senior helped the Eagles to a 26-1 record, a No. 1 national ranking and the Geico High School Nationals championship for the second straight year. One of three McDonald's All-Americans to join the Maize and Blue, he was a semifinalists for the Naismith High School Trophy. Houstan remains active with the Canadian National Team and helped them to the bronze medal at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup.

Michigan fans can get their first look at Dickinson and Houstan as well as the rest of the 2021-22 squad in the season opener on Friday, Nov. 5, against Buffalo at Crisler Center.

2021-22 Big Ten Preseason Honors

Player of the Year

Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)

All-Big Ten Team

KOFI COCKBURN (Illinois)

Andre Curbelo (Illinois)

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS (Indiana)

Keegan Murray (Iowa)

Eric Ayala (Maryland)

HUNTER DICKINSON (Michigan)

Caleb Houstan (Michigan)

E.J. LIDDELL (Ohio State)

JADEN IVEY (Purdue)

Trevion Williams (Purdue)

Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers)

Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS