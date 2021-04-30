Michigan's Hunter Dickinson Takes Subtle Jab At Sparty

The Michigan State Spartans received some less than ideal news on Friday, and Hunter Dickinson reacted much like the rest of the Michigan faithful.

The rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State is quite possibly one of the most bitter rivalries in all of college sports. Whether competing on the hardwood or meeting on the football field, the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State is always one that is sure to be entertaining for fans.

The latest example came on Friday when reports began to circulate that Emoni Bates, the No. 1 overall player in the 2022 class, decommitted from Michigan State - becoming the second high-profile recruit to decommit from the Spartans since the new year.

Naturally, Michigan fans took pleasure in the fact that the in-state rival program lost out on its top player in the 2022 class. Not only did Michigan fans for joy in the Spartans Misery, Michigan's 7-foot center and reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year also decided to rub some salt in the wound.

Though Bates has reopened his recruitment, the general consensus is that his college career will be short lived - assuming it even happens at all. Bates originally committed to Michigan State on June 29, 2020, and is now expected to make the leap into the professional ranks. In fact, the Athletic’s Brendan Quinn reported in March that Bates is expected to skip college and secure a very lucrative deal from the G-League before entering the NBA draft.

Regardless of whether or not Bates opts to pursue a college career elsewhere or takes his talents to the professional level, the reality is that it's still a huge loss for the Michigan State Spartan basketball program - something Michigan fans are more than happy to see.