Does Michigan Basketball Have Depth To Compete For Big Ten Title?

In his first season with the Wolverines, true freshman center Hunter Dickinson spoke about just how deep this year's Michigan squad is.

Led by returning scorers Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers, U-M has a pair of adept shooters on offense, but the team's talent does not stop there. Dickinson spoke about Eli Brooks, Austin Davis, Chaundee Brown and others who have shined during the early portion of practice as of late.

In fact, Dickinson mentioned that there are numerous moments each practice when Wagner will hit a shot that makes the Michigan freshman marvel at his touch around the rim.

Not that this was supposed to be a rebuilding year necessarily, but U-M lost Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske to graduation, so there were certainly holes to fill in the Wolverines' lineup. But according to early reports from Dickinson and others, the team is coming together well and could even challenge for a conference crown depending on how the season shakes out.

What do you see as the ceiling for this year's Michigan basketball team? Who will be the leading scorer for U-M on the hardwood this winter? Let us know!