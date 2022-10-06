Hunter Dickinson Honored Once Again

Michigan junior center Hunter Dickinson is one of the best players in college basketball. Earlier today, it became official, for the second year in a row, that he's definitely one of the best players in the Big Ten Conference. The entire release from the University of Michigan can be read below.

With his unanimous selection, University of Michigan men's basketball junior center made it back-to-back years earning a spot on the Big Ten's Preseason All-Big Ten team announced Thursday (Oct. 6) by the conference office.

He was one of three conference big men to garner a unanimous selection on this year's squad along with Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, who was also the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, and Purdue's Zach Edey.

Dickinson becomes the fifth Wolverine to earn multiple preseason team honors as he joins Maurice Taylor (1996, 1997), LaVell Blanchard (2001, 2002), Manny Harris (2009, 2010) and Caris LeVert (2015, 2016) on the Maize and Blue list.

Last season, and for a second straight year, Dickinson led Michigan in scoring (18.6 ppg) and rebounding (8.6 rpg). The All-Big Ten second teamer compiled 29 double figure scoring games, including a career-best 33 against Michigan State (March 1) going 13-for-19 from the field. With 12 games of 10+ rebounds, including a career-best 15 twice, he recorded 11 double-doubles, giving him 17 in his career.

After going 0-for-4 as a freshman from deep, he drained 21 three-pointers last year, with a career-best four in an 82-58 upset win over No. 3-ranked Purdue at Crisler Center (Feb. 10). He also was third on the team with 73 assists (2.3 pag).

Dickinson needs just 12 points to become the 57th Wolverine to reach 1,000 in a career. Additionally, with 20 rebounds he would become the 46th member of U-M's 500-rebound club. Reaching both of those milestones will make him the 31st member in the 1000/500 club. With 11 blocks, he will become just the ninth Wolverine to record 100 in a career.

In two seasons, Dickinson has earned multiple Big Ten accolades, including Academic All-Big Ten (2022), All-Big Ten first team (2021) and second team (2022), the conference Freshman of Year (2021) and All-Freshman Team (2021) selection. He also was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week a U-M record-tying seven times.

Michigan fans can get their first look at Dickinson and the Wolverines in U-M's lone exhibition against Ferris State on Friday, Nov. 4 at Crisler Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. with the game to be streamed live on BTN+.

2022-23 Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

2022-23 Preseason All-Big Ten Team

ZACH EDEY (Purdue)

HUNTER DICKINSON (Michigan)

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS (Indiana)

Jamison Battle (Minnesota)

Malik Hall (Michigan State)

Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin)

Kris Murray, Jr. (Iowa)

Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers)

Jalen Pickett (Penn State)

Terrence Shannon, Jr. (Illinois)

Tyler Wahl (Wisconsin)

U-M's Preseason All-Big Ten Selections

1993-94: (Jr.) & Jalen Rose (Jr.)

1995-96: Maurice Taylor (So.)

1996-97: Maurice Taylor (Jr.)

1997-98: Robert Traylor (Jr.)

1998-99: Louis Bullock (Sr.)

2000-01: LaVell Blanchard (So.)

2001-02: LaVell Blanchard (Jr.)

2003-04: Daniel Horton (So.)

2008-09: Manny Harris (So.)

2009-10: Manny Harris (Jr.)

2012-13: Trey Burke (So.)

2013-14: Mitch McGary (So.) & Glenn Robinson III (So.)

2014-15: Caris LeVert (Jr.)

2015-16: Caris LeVert (Sr.)

2016-17: Derrick Walton Jr. (Sr.)

2017-18: Moritz Wagner (Jr.)

2018-19: Charles Matthews (Sr.)

2019-20: Zavier Simpson (Sr.)

2021-22: (So.) & (Fr.)

2022-23: (Jr.)

Unanimous selections in ALL CAPS