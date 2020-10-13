SI.com
Isaiah Livers Talks About How Much He Appreciates Michigan's Fan Base

Eric Rutter

Over the course of the past couple months, sports fans have observed how the NBA has handled the COVID-19 pandemic by creating a bubble for a fan-less basketball experience. Michigan football is going to go without fans for its home games this year, and it is very possible that the basketball team will be playing in empty arenas as well.

Ahead of the 2020-21 season, Isaiah Livers spoke about the prospect of playing his senior season without any fans in attendance, but the trusted Michigan scorer also spent time discussing how much he appreciates the fan base at U-M. 

Michigan basketball's fans are ones that stuck by him through a tough ankle injury a year ago, and they are the same fans that welcomed Livers back to the team with open arms in lieu of entering the draft. So, Livers will likely play his last year without that same support and enthusiasm court-side that he's used to, but he's just happy to be back playing basketball overall.

What are your expectations for Livers this season? Will he turn in an All-Big Ten type of performance? Let us know!

