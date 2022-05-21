Skip to main content

Jaelin Llewellyn's Rank Among College Basketball Transfers

Michigan basketball added Jaelin Llewellyn via the transfer portal and he could end up being a major piece of what Juwan Howard is trying to do next season.

The Michigan basketball roster is still in some limbo, as we wait for final decisions from Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate, but a few things are set. Hunter Dickinson will be back as a junior, Frankie Collins, Zeb Jackson and Brandon Johns Jr. are all going to playing somewhere else and veteran guard Jaelin Llewellyn will be on the roster as a graduate transfer from Princeton. Llewellyn may have unintentionally pushed Collins out but that's in the past. Now, it's time to look forward and figure out exactly what Llewellyn brings to the table.

At 6-2, 185 pounds he's got pretty good size for the position and has the kind of frame and build that allows him to be very fast in the open court and very bouncy when finishing at the rim. While at Princeton, Llewellyn developed into a legitimate scorer in the Ivy League with in-the-gym range as a three-point shooter. Last season, he joined the 1,000-Point Club in Princeton's 93-70 win at Penn on Mar. 5. Over the course of the entire season he finished fifth in the Ivy League in points per game with 15.7 and his 2.3 three-pointers per game ranked seventh in the Ivy League. In terms of consistency, he ranked eighth in the Ivy League in three-point percentage at 38.6%.

Those kinds of shooting marks and scoring totals lead me to believe that he's going to be a very welcome addition to the Michigan basketball program. ESPN staff writer Jeff Borzello doesn't quite seem to see it that way. He doesn't necessarily have anything negative to say about Llewellyn, but he ranked him all the way down at No. 64 when comparing him to his peers.

jaelin llewellyn
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Because of Llewellyn's ability to score and shoot the ball from the outside, I think this is just far too low. When you consider how much he'll likely play, who he'll be playing with and for, I just see him having a much bigger impact than a lot of players ranked ahead of him on Borzello's list, which you can see here ($).

jaelin llewellyn
Basketball

Jaelin Llewellyn's Rank Among College Basketball Transfers

By Brandon Brown57 seconds ago
032721_mfb_sabanni_practice_rs0449
Football

'Go Dig Into His Past': Fisher Blasts Saban In Epic Rant

By Christopher BreilerMay 19, 2022
dante moore
Football

Dante Moore Set To Visit Michigan

By Brandon BrownMay 19, 2022
blake corum jj mccarthy cade mcnamara
Football

Blake Corum in 2022, The QB Battle, Michigan Football Recruiting

By Brandon BrownMay 19, 2022
crisler
Basketball

Future Wolverine Lands Role In Upcoming Movie

By Christopher BreilerMay 18, 2022
trey burke tim hardaway jordan poole duncan robinson nik stauskas
Basketball

No Matter What, A Michigan Wolverine Will Win An NBA Title

By Brandon BrownMay 16, 2022
aidan hutchinson
Football

Aidan Hutchinson Already Impressing Dan Cambpell

By Brandon BrownMay 16, 2022
michigan stadium
Football

Hacker Targeting U-M Football Accounts

By Christopher BreilerMay 13, 2022