Jett Howard Is The REAL DEAL

Last year, Juwan Howard and Michigan basketball trotted two five-star freshmen onto the court with regularity in Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan. At times they were solid, but at other times, they struggled to find their way. They're now both in the NBA so it's hard to say they weren't big time players, but most would probably argue that they didn't live up to their full potential while in Ann Arbor.

This year, the contributing freshmen — Dug McDaniel, Tarris Reed Jr. and Jett Howard — might outplay their recruiting rankings, with Howard soaring high above his. The 6-8, 215-pounder has been incredible in his first two outings with the Wolverines. In the exhibition contest against Ferris State a little less than a week ago, Howard finished with 30 points on 10-for-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. Last night against Purdue Fort Wayne, Howard once again filled it up scoring 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-10 on 3-point attempts. He did it all in a game high 31 minutes of action.

Howard not only looked great on the offensive end of the floor, but he looked completely comfortable on defense. His long, wide frame allows him to stay in front of smaller, quicker guards, and that same length allows him to challenge shots no matter who he's guarding. During his 31 minutes of action he also recorded a steal and a big time block all while staying out of foul trouble.

It's only been an exhibition and a game against an outmatched opponent, but Howard looks like the real McCoy. He's got length, unlimited range, a high IQ, defensive prowess and an unflappable approach. Sure, he hasn't been knocked down five times at the Kohl Center or missed six shots in a row at The Bres, but he has already flashed all the signs that are going to have him squarely in the mix for Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Not only does he have the skills to be effective on both ends and at all three levels, it looks like he's going to get a lot of run, which is obviously important for making a big impact.