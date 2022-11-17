Jett Howard Makes It Look So, So Easy

Freshman Jett Howard got into a bit of foul trouble tonight against Pittsburgh, but he still led all scorers with 17 points and put his stamp on the game early in a 91 to 60 win.

The 6-8 freshman is long, put together and silky smooth in every area of the game and that was completely on display during a first-half drive to the basket. Howard took a dribble hand off from Kobe Bufkin at the top of the key, turned the corner with his dominant right hand, hit a Pitt defender with a Dwyane Wade scoop and finished at the rim with ease.

Howard found himself on the bench for much of the second half with four fouls, and eventually fouled out, and also because Michigan ended up winning by a lot. He only played 19 minutes, which was less than any other Michigan starter, but still led the team in scoring, went 2-of-3 from downtown and grabbed two boards. Michigan is 3-0, and Howard is a big reason why.