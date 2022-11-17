Skip to main content

Jett Howard Makes It Look So, So Easy

Michigan freshman Jett Howard continues to do special things each time he takes the floor.

Freshman Jett Howard got into a bit of foul trouble tonight against Pittsburgh, but he still led all scorers with 17 points and put his stamp on the game early in a 91 to 60 win. 

The 6-8 freshman is long, put together and silky smooth in every area of the game and that was completely on display during a first-half drive to the basket. Howard took a dribble hand off from Kobe Bufkin at the top of the key, turned the corner with his dominant right hand, hit a Pitt defender with a Dwyane Wade scoop and finished at the rim with ease.

Howard found himself on the bench for much of the second half with four fouls, and eventually fouled out, and also because Michigan ended up winning by a lot. He only played 19 minutes, which was less than any other Michigan starter, but still led the team in scoring, went 2-of-3 from downtown and grabbed two boards. Michigan is 3-0, and Howard is a big reason why.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan Wolverines

jett howard
Basketball

Jett Howard Makes It Look So, So Easy

By Brandon Brown
jesse minter
Football

Michigan Football vs. Illinois, Sherrone Moore & Jesse Minter, Blake Corum, U-M Defense

By Brandon Brown
jesse minter
Football

The Man In Charge Of Michigan's No. 1 Defense Breaks It All Down

By Brandon Brown
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

U-M Football Assistant Accepts Head Coaching Position

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20221113_171815232
Football

Numbers Don't Lie: Across The Board, On Both Sides Of The Ball, Michigan Is Getting It Done

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221113_113512443
Football

U-M's Mike Morris Provides Injury Update

By Christopher Breiler
michigan football blake corum
Football

Michigan Football vs. Illinois, Jim Harbaugh Speaks, JJ McCarthy & Passing Game

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221113_135446078
Football

Blake Corum Is Elite And So Is Michigan's Defense

By Brandon Brown