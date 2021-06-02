Former Michigan Basketball Coach John Beilein Has Found A New Home

The former Michigan Basketball coach has found a new home in the NBA.

There's no question that Michigan fans have fond memories of John Beilein's time in Ann Arbor. Not only did Beilein restore the Michigan Basketball program into a legitimate national title contender, he also did it with dignity and class.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that the former Michigan Basketball coach is expected join the Detroit Pistons organization as Senior Advisor of Player Development.

During his time at Michigan, Beilein became the school's winningest coach - finishing with 278 wins and a .650 winning percentage from 2007-2019. He captured two regular-season championships, two Big Ten titles and made two appearances in the NCAA tournament national tile game (2013 and 2018).

Beilein departed Ann Arbor in 2019 to take over as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Though his style worked tremendously well at the collegiate level, Beilein's transition to the NBA was far from smooth - often criticized for spending too much time teaching fundamentals and running an offense that wasn't suited for the NBA. He would ultimately resign from his position as head coach with the Cavaliers within less than a year of taking the position.

Beilein would go on to teach a leadership course at the University of Michigan and spent time as an analyst for the Big Ten Network.