'Worst Pick In The Draft': Ice-Cold Poole Take Resurfaces

Former University of Michigan standout Jordan Poole is making a lot of noise in the NBA Playoffs, leading some to pull receipts on those who once doubted him.

If you're lucky enough to cover sports for a living, its inevitable that you'll have a bad take here or there. There are some bad takes, however, that really stand head and shoulders above the rest - like the one below.

"Maybe the worst pick in the draft so far," said former CBS Sports writer Reid Forgrave when asked about Jordan Poole."

"It's nothing against Jordan Poole, no offense dude. I think the guy could be a rotational NBA player someday, but, if you're going to get a guy who can come in and make shots - you're picking a sophomore. You're picking a guy who's 20-years old and has some growth to do. This is a guy that you likely could have gotten as an undrafted free agent, so this is such an over-draft."

Forgrave continued:

"Like, we talk about that Cam Johnson pick at No. 11 being an over-draft, this is much more of an over-draft. There's less at stake here because you're picking in the low 20's and not in the lottery, but this is an absolutely inexplicable pick by the Warriors."

As it currently stands, Jordan Poole has put together the second most prolific three-game playoff stretch in Warriors history. Not only that, Poole's play during the playoffs so far has put him in elite company - along side NBA legends like David Robinson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

You can catch Game Four between the Warriors and the Nuggets this Sunday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET on ABC.