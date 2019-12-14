Wolverine Digest
Video: Juwan Howard Says Michigan Student-Athletes Are "Next Level"

Steve Deace

Michigan's men's basketball coach explains why finals week won't be a distraction with No.10 Oregon coming to Ann Arbor. 

One thing we've seen from Howard since he took over as head coach -- he has little use for excuses. A lot of coaches and programs preemptively use finals week as an excuse/reason the team might not play that well, but not Howard. He says Michigan's student-athletes are "next level" when it comes to fulfilling both academic and athletic achievements, and he doesn't expect it to be a distraction for the Wolverines whatsoever. 

What do you think? Feel free to let us know in the comments section. 

Basketball

BREAKING: Tarik Black Enters The Transfer Portal

Brandon Brown

Junior wide receiver Nico Collins never really got it going at Michigan so now he'll try to do so elsewhere.

Michigan Wolverines Football: Position By Position Review — Running Back

Brandon Brown

Michigan had a couple of bright spots in the backfield this year but who shined the brightest?

Video: Michigan Podcast On Being Stuck in College Football's Friend Zone

Steve Deace

Michigan football is stuck in college football's version of the friend zone. Is there a way out for the Wolverines to consummate their championship aspirations?

Talking Points: Michigan Basketball Pre- & Post-Op Of Low Post Problems in Champaign

Kevin Minor

Michigan got handled in the paint against Illinois and it resulted in the first conference loss of the season.

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Breaks Down Franz Wagner's Self Criticism

Brandon Brown

Juwan Howard has praised and defended Franz Wagner on multiple occasions this year.

Video: Juwan Howard Discusses Shooting Discrepancy At Home vs. On The Road

Brandon Brown

Michigan has lost both of its true road games and poor shooting is the main reason why.

Michigan Football Chatter: What Needs To Happen To Get Over OSU Hump

MichaelSpath

We let our insiders and sources process Michigan's regular-season loss to Ohio State, but now they're ready to weigh in.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/13/19

Steve Deace

Previewing tomorrow's final marquee non-conference game against Oregon, and what's on the line for the Wolverines.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/11/19

Steve Deace

Previewing Michigan's Big Ten road opener at Illinois, and we've already seen how treacherous Big Ten road games will be this season.

Rueben Riley: Bring On Alabama (If Michigan Can't Play Wayne State)

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Former Michigan offensive lineman Rueben Riley said he's excited U-M will play Alabama though there would be some merit in playing Wayne State in this year's bowl game.