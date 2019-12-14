Video: Juwan Howard Says Michigan Student-Athletes Are "Next Level"

Michigan's men's basketball coach explains why finals week won't be a distraction with No.10 Oregon coming to Ann Arbor.

One thing we've seen from Howard since he took over as head coach -- he has little use for excuses. A lot of coaches and programs preemptively use finals week as an excuse/reason the team might not play that well, but not Howard. He says Michigan's student-athletes are "next level" when it comes to fulfilling both academic and athletic achievements, and he doesn't expect it to be a distraction for the Wolverines whatsoever.

