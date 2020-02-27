Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: February 27th

According to the only poll that matters -- the NCAA tournament selection committee's NET rankings. Actual NET ranking in parentheses.

1. Maryland (10)

Incredible road comeback at Minnesota gives them a two-game lead with four to play, and on their way to their first ever Big Ten title.

2. Michigan State (13)

This is definitely not the season the consensus preseason number one team was supposed to have.

3. Ohio State (18)

Chris Holtmann has done one of several noteworthy coaching jobs in this league this season.

4. Michigan (22)

Tonight Wolverines have an opportunity they must take advantage of -- getting that rare quad-1 win at home.

5. Penn State (26)

Avoiding a catastrophic choke job at home to Rutgers, thanks to a clutch three point in the final seconds.

6. Iowa (28)

Like Holtmann, Fran McCaffrey has done an admirably job overcoming numerous personnel issues this season.

7. Wisconsin (30)

Greg Gard needs some praise, too, given the loss of a generational player and the departure of Kobe King.

8. Rutgers (34)

Probably in good shape to make its first NCAA Tournament in almost 30 years, but one more signature win calm the nerves.

9. Illinois (36)

If you actually watch them play at full strength, you know there aren't 35 teams better than these guys.

10. Purdue (37)

Still a top 40 team despite a .500 record overall, Boilermakers need to finish strong to get back on the right side of the bubble.

11. Minnesota (45)

Gophers could've easily won these last three home games and cemented a NCAA bid, instead they lost all three in heartbreaking fashion.

12. Indiana (52)

The overall record and quality wins says the Hoosiers should be in, but this NET ranking says not necessarily.

13. Northwestern (177)

14. Nebraska (185)