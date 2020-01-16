Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: January 16th

According to the only poll that matters -- the NCAA's NET rankings, which use a combination of analytics and strength of schedule to select and seed the tournament field come Selection Sunday. NET ranking is in parentheses.

1. Michigan State (10)

Just suffered its worst loss to Purdue ever.

2. Ohio State (17)

Ended a four-game losing streak to Nebraska, which is not coincidentally the first time in five games the Buckeyes scored more than 60 points.

3. Maryland (18)

Still hasn't won a true road game yet this season.

4. Rutgers (22)

Off to its best start since the year Desmond Howard won the Heisman Trophy.

5. Wisconsin (25)

Has been a completely different team since Micah Potter became eligible.

6. Michigan (27)

Still hasn't won a true road game yet this season.

7. Iowa (30)

As good as Jordan Bohannon is, Hawkeyes haven't really missed him so far.

8. Purdue (32)

Last three games for the Boilermakers are the Big Ten in a nutshell -- a historically bad loss, a double-overtime heartbreaker, and a historically good win.

9. Illinois (37)

Is playing as well as anybody in the conference right now.

10. Minnesota (40)

Coming off consecutive impressive home wins.

11. Penn State (41)

Now mired in a three-game losing streak.

12. Indiana (47)

The record is good, but Hoosiers need more quality wins on their NCAA Tournament resume.

13. Northwestern (139)

14. Nebraska (161)