Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: January 16th

According to the only poll that matters -- the NCAA's NET rankings, which use a combination of analytics and strength of schedule to select and seed the tournament field come Selection Sunday. NET ranking is in parentheses. 

1. Michigan State (10)
Just suffered its worst loss to Purdue ever. 

2. Ohio State (17)
Ended a four-game losing streak to Nebraska, which is not coincidentally the first time in five games the Buckeyes scored more than 60 points. 

3. Maryland (18)
Still hasn't won a true road game yet this season. 

4. Rutgers (22)
Off to its best start since the year Desmond Howard won the Heisman Trophy. 

5. Wisconsin (25)
Has been a completely different team since Micah Potter became eligible. 

6. Michigan (27)
Still hasn't won a true road game yet this season. 

7. Iowa (30)
As good as Jordan Bohannon is, Hawkeyes haven't really missed him so far. 

8. Purdue (32)
Last three games for the Boilermakers are the Big Ten in a nutshell -- a historically bad loss, a double-overtime heartbreaker, and a historically good win. 

9. Illinois (37)
Is playing as well as anybody in the conference right now. 

10. Minnesota (40)
Coming off consecutive impressive home wins. 

11. Penn State (41)
Now mired in a three-game losing streak. 

12. Indiana (47)
The record is good, but Hoosiers need more quality wins on their NCAA Tournament resume.

13. Northwestern (139)

14. Nebraska (161)

The team, the team, the team used to mean something at Michigan. It doesn't anymore.

Video: Bigger Ten On Passing Of All-Time Wolverine Great and More

This week's episode of the Bigger Ten show honors Bump Elliott and other recently-passed Big Ten luminaries, life on the road in conference hoops, and more.

Steve Deace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/16/20

The penultimate of my top 10 Michigan sports predictions for 2020 is how I see the Michigan football season turning out.

Steve Deace

Listen: Grading Jim Harbaugh Through Five Years

Jim Harbaugh has been good, not great, during his tenure at Michigan.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/15/20

Our 2020 Michigan sports predictions continue with one more about Juwan Howard's first full recruiting class.

Steve Deace

Listen: Putting A Bow On Michigan's 2019 Football Season

Michigan finished the year at 9-4 and has to rebuild several parts of its roster heading into the 2020 season.

Brandon Brown

Just Stop It. Please.

From leaders and best to whiners and pathetic.

Steve Deace

Michigan Assistant Anthony Campanile Headed To The NFL

Michigan linebackers coach Anthony Campanile is leaving U-M for the NFL.

Brandon Brown

Here's What I'm Thinking...Juwan Howard As A Recruiter

I thought Juwan Howard would recruit well, but he's already elite.

Brandon Brown

Which Washington Quarterback Will Michigan Face Next Fall?

With Jacob Eason off to the NFL, Washington has to fill the most important position on the field.

Brandon Brown