Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: February 13th

According to the only rankings that really matter -- the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee's NET Ratings (actual NET Rating in parentheses).

1. Maryland (8)

Has the inside track on its first Big Ten title, but you can't take anything for granted in this league this season.

2. Michigan State (11)

Tuesday night's big road win at Illinois snapped a three-game losing streak, but did it right the ship?

3. Penn State (18)

Hottest team in the league, and getting it done on the road as well, which has rarely been emulated.

4. Ohio State (22)

Chris Holtmann has kept the Buckeyes together during an offensive slump, suspensions, injuries, etc.

5. Iowa (26)

Nobody in the conference has more firepower, and the Hawkeyes have been doing it without sharpshooter Jordan Bohannon.

6. Michigan (30)

There's the Wolverines' profile with and without Isaiah Livers, which is almost two completely different teams.

7. Purdue (31)

Just when the Boilermakers seemed to be surging, ran into a buzzsaw named Penn State at home.

8. Wisconsin (32)

Is tied with Penn State for the most quad-1 wins in the Big Ten, and this was supposed to be a rebuilding year.

9. Rutgers (33)

The further we get into conference play, the more their offensive limitations have been exposed. But Scarlet Knights still in line to make NCAA Tournament.

10. Illinois (36)

The good news is the MRI on Ayo Dosunmo came back negative. The bad news is we don't know how long he'll be out.

11. Minnesota (40)

The quintessential bubble team.

12. Indiana (64)

Remember when Tom Crean had to be fired for missing the NCAA Tournament twice in four seasons? Archie Miller is looking at 0-3.

13. Northwestern (154)

14. Nebraska (168)