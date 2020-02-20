Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: February 20th

According to the only poll that matters -- the NCAA tournament selection committee's NET ratings. Actual NET rating in parentheses.

1. Maryland (7)

Is on course to win its first Big Ten basketball title, boasting a two-game lead with only five games to go.

2. Michigan State (15)

From consensus preseason number one to three games out of first place, and four of its final five games are quad-1 foes.

3. Ohio State (17)

Given all the upheaval, as well as the mid-season slump, this has been another excellent coaching job by Chris Holtmann.

4. Penn State (24)

Was cooled off by Illinois at home earlier this week, but Pat Chambers is still a favorite for Big Ten Coach of the Year.

5. Michigan (25)

The Wolverines are back to looking like the team we saw in November, and the kind of team no one wants to face in March.

6. Iowa (27)

Fran McCaffrey is another Big Ten coach that has done an outstanding job massaging a roster that has battled injuries all season.

7. Wisconsin (29)

Sight unseen, did you know the Badgers have the most quad-1 wins in the Big Ten? And this certainly isn't one of the league's most talented rosters.

8. Purdue (32)

On the NCAA tournament bubble right now, but closes favorably with three of its last four at home.

9. Rutgers (33)

Seeking its first invite to March Madness since 1991, but the Scarlet Knights' lone remaining home game is Maryland.

10. Illinois (34)

The Illini continue to be the Big Ten team with the biggest chasm between their analytics and the eye test.

11. Minnesota (53)

These last two home losses likely ended any hopes of an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament.

12. Indiana (59)

On the other hand, Wednesday night's win at Indiana might've been the biggest road triumph of the Archie Miller era.

13. Northwestern (160)

14. Nebraska (175)