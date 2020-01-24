WolverineDigest
Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: January 24th

Steve Deace

As determined by the NCAA's NET rankings. The only rankings that truly matter, because the select and seed the NCAA Tournament field. NET ranking is in parentheses. 

1. Michigan State (10)
Now beginning to learn there's a big difference playing on the road in this league. 

2. Maryland (14) 
Still ranked high despite only having two Quad-1 wins (see below). 

3. Rutgers (19) 
Having its best season since the first Star Wars film was released. 

4. Iowa (21)
Hasn't really missed sharp-shooter Jordan Bohannon whatsoever. 

5. Wisconsin (22)
One of only two teams with multiple quality road wins in-conference.

6. Ohio State (23) 
That's a pretty high NET ranking for the 12th-place team in the league. 

7. Penn State (29)
Pat Chambers seems poised to finally take them to the NCAA Tournament.

8. Illinois (32)
Illini tied for first in the conference, but has just the 8th-best NET ranking. 

9. Michigan (36)
Wolverines are in full Tom Petty mode -- free falling. 

10. Minnesota (39)
Got its first road win at Ohio State, but is 16 spots behind the Buckeyes in NET.

11. Indiana (42)
Another team who's record and conference position is much higher than its NET.

12. Purdue (46)
This makes it 12 Big Ten teams ranked well inside the top 50. 

13. Northwestern (144)

14. Nebraska (165) 

What do you think of where Michigan/Big Ten stands in the NET rankings? Let us know in the comments section. 

