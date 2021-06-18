'A Perfect Fit': Howard's Latest Commitment Feels Home At Michigan

The news broke late on Thursday night that Juwan Howard had secured the commitment of his point guard for the 2022 class. Dug McDaniel was on campus for his official Michigan visit when he shared the news with Howard.

“He just yelled, ‘Let’s goooo!’ right in the middle of the Crisler Center!” McDaniel said.

At 5-9, 145 pounds, McDaniel is a bit undersized but also extremely talented. He finished his senior season at Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) averaging 22 points and 10 assists per game. When asked about why he chose to commit to Michigan so early in the recruitment process, McDaniel explained Michigan is such a great fit that there was no point in waiting.

“Michigan felt like home,” McDaniel told Sports Illustrated. “You’ve got the two DMV guys on the team, and they’re always giving great advice about the program. The staff was so welcoming, and the bond was natural.”

“They told me everything is earned,” McDaniel said. “They play fast and I play fast. They run a lot of ball screens, and that’s where I thrive so they said I fit right in. Me and my family fully trust Coach Howard and I feel like, why wait?”

McDaniel also held Power Five offers from programs like Penn State, LSU, Arizona State and Georgia.