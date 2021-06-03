Juwan Howard Is A Popular Guy, Another Football Transfer, Camp Season Is Upon Us

It's early in the process, but Juwan Howard has emerged as a potential candidate for a premiere NBA head coaching job.

When you're as likable and successful as Juwan Howard is, you're going to be a commodity. The Boston Celtics suddenly have a head coaching vacancy and some around the league think Howard should be on the short list to replace Brad Stevens.

We talk at length about that and also discuss Cornell Wheeler transferring. We also talk about the recruiting world opening back up and camp season.