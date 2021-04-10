JUST IN: Another Wolverine Is Headed To The NBA

After making a big time contribution to Michigan's deep tournament run, Brown has decided to take his talents to the next level.

Michigan standout guard Chaundee Brown announced on Saturday that he intends to enter his name into the NBA draft.

Brown shared the following message via his twitter account:

"First and foremost...I would like to thank my lord and savior for giving me the ability and talent to play the game I love at this level.

It's important to thank each and every coach who believed in me, all my teammates/brothers as well as the staff at Michigan for welcoming me into the fold and being a part of something special. I will always be a part of the Maize and Blue family for life!

I also would like to thank the coaches, my teammates and staff at Wake Forest. They gave a young kid straight out of high school a platform that most aren't as fortunate to get.

Lastly, I want to thank my parents, my grandma and my brother, Chenar, for always holding me accountable, supporting me and having my best interest at heart - no matter what!

With all this said, I have decided that I will be entering my name into the 2021 NBA Draft, while hiring an agent."

Before making his way to Michigan, Brown spent three seasons at Wake Forest where he averaged 10.4 points just 4.7 rebounds per game during his career.

In his single season at Michigan, Brown served as a critical piece coming off of the bench - often providing a much needed spark just when the Wolverines needed it most. Brown averaged eight points and 3.1 rebounds per game during the 2020-21 season, including a 21-point performance off the bench against Florida State in the Sweet Sixteen.