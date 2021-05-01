Michigan Wolverines home
BREAKING: Michigan Basketball Scores Huge Commitment From Transfer Portal

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard once again appears to have found a perfect addition out of the transfer portal.
Juwan Howard has struck again.

Coastal Carolina transfer point guard Devante Jones has committed to Michigan.

The 6-1, 200-pounder was a big time scorer and leader for the Chanticleers and should bring a lot to Michigan's already solid roster. Jones was the Sun Belt Player of the Year this past season after averaging 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals, while also shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

It certainly feels like Jones will have a chance to start at point guard, but he'll have to fend off true freshman Frankie Collins and veteran Eli Brooks. Howard once again has some really nice pieces to work with so it's going to be really interesting to see what the starting 5 ends up looking like.

