LISTEN: Beyond The Pod: Franz Wagner's Decision, The State Of Michigan Basketball, DeVante' Jones & The Freshmen

The state of Michigan basketball literally couldn't be any better.
In a very unsurprising development, Franz Wagner has announced that he will enter the NBA Draft. The 6-10 sophomore built up his body, sharpened his handle and became a defensive stopper this past season and is oozing potential. All of those traits have him looking like a lottery pick. 

Losing a player like Wagner isn't awesome, but the overall state of Michigan basketball is. Juwan Howard has been outstanding in just about every way and he's got the No. 1 recruiting class in the country coming in next year. Throw Coastal Carolina graduate transfer point guard DeVante' Jones into the mix, and Howard and Co. will very likely be in position to repeat as Big Ten champs.

Jamie Morris and Dennis Fithian invited me onto The M Zone to talk about all of that and more earlier today.

