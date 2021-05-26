Michigan's Hunter Dickinson To Explore NBA Draft

The Big Ten Freshman of the Year intends to keep his options open.

In an announcement posted to twitter on Wednesday, Michigan Basketball's Hunter Dickinson announced that he would explore the NBA draft without hiring an agent.

"Last year was so incredible in every way," his statement read. "Throughout all of the ups and downs, we were united and had an unbelievable season - winning the Big Ten and a run to the NCAA Elite Eight. Those are memories that will last a lifetime."

"I wouldn't have wanted to spend it anywhere else or with anyone else. I am so appreciative to be a part of such an amazing program. I'm grateful to my coaches, my teammates, the fans and the entire Michigan community.

With the support of my family and coaching staff, I am excited to announce that I am declaring for the NBA draft and signing with an NCAA certified agent in order to retain my eligibility. It has always been my dream to play in the NBA so it is important for me to gather information before making this decision.

I look forward to getting feedback and I am excited for the next steps of this process.

I promise to work hard so I'm ready for whatever the future holds.

As always...Go Blue!"

Not only did Hunter Dickinson lead the Wolverines in scoring (14.1 ppg) and rebounding (7.4 rpg), he was also named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, helped lead Michigan to a Big Ten regular season championship and an appearance in the Elite Eight. The 7-footer quickly became a dominant force within the Big Ten, making life extremely difficult for big men throughout the conference during the 2020-21 season.

Here is just a taste of Dickinson's freshman year accolades: