Two Wolverines Bring Home Weekly Honors

After very convincing wins over Maryland and Indiana, Michigan is rolling, maybe for the first time this year. Juwan Howard stayed the course and trusted his instincts and his starting lineup, and the Wolverines have won two in a row in impressive fashion because of it.

Two of Michigan's most important pieces showed up in big ways against the Terps and Hoosiers and have been recognized for it. Sophomore big Hunter Dickinson is Co-Player of the Week in the Conference and freshman wing Caleb Houstan earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors for the first time. The entire release from U-M is below:

Big Ten Co-Player of the Week -- Sophomore Hunter Dickinson shared the Big Ten weekly award with Minnesota's Payton Willis after helping U-M snap a three-game losing streak with wins over Maryland (Jan. 18) and at Indiana (Jan. 23). For the week, he averaged 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 73.1 percent (19-for-26) from the field and 4-for-6 (.667) from long range. He opened with 21 points, six rebounds, a career-best six assists and two blocks against Maryland before tying a career high with three three-pointers en route to 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a key road win at Indiana. » Big Ten Release

Big Ten Freshman of the Week -- Caleb Houstan collected his first Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor after shooting 8-for-11 (.727) from long range and 68.4 percent from the floor while averaging 17.5 points and 5.0 rebounds a game in two U-M wins. Going 3-for-4 from deep, he opened the week with 16 points and four rebounds against Maryland (Jan. 18) in Michigan's first game in Ann Arbor in over a month. At Indiana (Jan. 23), he fired home a career-best five three-pointers on the way to a career-high 19 points along with six rebounds against the Hoosiers as U-M earned its ninth straight victory in the series.