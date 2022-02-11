Michigan Pounds Purdue

For maybe the first time all season, Michigan crushed it on both ends of the floor for 40 minutes and absolutely blew the doors off of Purdue in the process.

Wow.

What a game by the young men in the maize and blue. After battling Purdue hard in West Lafayette just a couple of days ago and coming up short, Michigan used that as fuel to get some revenge on the Boilers and boy, did they.

Purdue only led for 36 seconds and at one point Michigan was up by a whopping 29 points against a team that had just three losses entering the night. The final result, an 82-58 win by the Wolverines, is Purdue's worst loss of the season by 19 points.

Three-point shooting

Michigan shot 57% from three-point range going 12-of-21 on a night when they definitely needed to shoot the ball better than they typically do. Tonight's clip was obviously more than enough. Hunter Dickinson, Caleb Houstan and Eli Brooks each knocked down four treys for Michigan's total of 12 and did so at the mostly timely moments of the game. The trio only missed four three-pointers collectively and has Crisler rocking with every long-distance splash.

Three-point defense

On the flip side, Michigan kept Purdue way in check from deep. One of the best three-point shooting teams in the country connected on just 4-of-18 from behind the long line, which really hurts what they do on offense. Some were just missed shots, but a lot were due to Michigan's length, discipline and aggressive close outs.

Moussa Diabate earned his keep

During the first matchup with Purdue, Moussa Diabate only played 17 minutes and barely contributed. Tonight, he logged 33 minutes, scored 15 points and grabbed four boards. He was great on defense, finished well around the rim and brought a ton of energy, like he always does. Whatever kept him off the floor a couple of days ago, either was corrected or wasn't actually present, because he was phenomenal tonight.