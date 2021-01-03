FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Michigan vs. Northwestern: How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Michigan will take on the Northwestern Wildcats later tonight.
The Michigan Wolverines are rolling in year two under Juwan Howard. The maize and blue are 3-0 in the Big Ten and 8-0 overall, making them the last undefeated team in the conference. Freshman big man Hunter Dickinson is well on his way to being named freshman of the year, and transfers Mike Smith and Chaundee Brown have integrated perfectly. Everything is working for Michigan right now and fans are loving it.

In right around two hours, the Wolverines are set to hit the court against the pesky Northwestern Wildcats who come into Ann Arbor ranked No. 19 and with a 6-2 record.

The Wildcats have dropped games against Pittsburgh and Iowa, but handed Michigan State and Ohio State losses within the past two weeks. Michigan certainly seems to have the advantage on paper and talent wise, but the Big Ten is a war night in and night out.

Plan on tuning in to watch Michigan and Northwestern go to battle? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

No. 16 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 19 Northwestern Wildcats

Date: Sunday, January 3, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: Crisler Center

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: Big Ten Network

Radio Broadcast: MGoBlue.com

Live Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Michigan -9.0

Moneyline: UM -450, CHA +325

O/U: 145

*Odds are Provided by Bovada

Basketball

