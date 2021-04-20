WATCH: If Hunter Dickinson Is Hitting These Next Season, It's Over

Michigan's big time center is going to have his work cut out for him if he hopes to surpass the level of success he enjoyed during his freshman campaign.

Not only did Hunter Dickinson lead the Wolverines in scoring (14.1 ppg) and rebounding (7.4 rpg), he was also named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, helped lead Michigan to a Big Ten regular season championship and an appearance in the Elite Eight. The 7-footer quickly became a dominant force within the Big Ten, making life extremely difficult for big men throughout the conference during the 2020-21 season.

Here is just a taste of Dickinson's freshman year accolades:

Associated Press All-America, second team (2021)

NABC All-America, second team (2021)

Sporting News All-America, second team (2021)

USA Today All America, second team (2021)

USBWA All-America, second team (2021)

Big Ten Freshman of the Year (Coaches & Media, 2021)

All-Big Ten, first team (Media) & second team (Coaches) (2021)

Big Ten All-Freshman Team (Coaches, 2021)

Big Ten Freshman of the Week (7x; Dec. 7, 14 & 28, Jan. 4 & 11, Feb. 15, 22)

Ties U-M record for most honors in a single season (Trey Burke, 7 in 2011-12)

Associated Press, Big Ten Newcomer of the Year (2021)

Kyle Macy Freshmen All-America Team (2021)

Naismith Trophy Midseason Team (2021)

NABC All-District 7, second team (2021)

USBWA All-District V Team (2021)

Semifinalist: Naismith Trophy, National Player of the Year (2021)

Semifinalist: Wooden Award, National Player of the Year (2021)

Finalist: USBWA Wayman Tisdale National Freshman Player of the Year (2021)

Finalist: Kyle Macy Award for National Freshmen of the Year (2021)

Semifinalist: Basketball Hall of Fame, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award for Top Center (2021)

Though Dickinson was a force on both ends of the floor, there's no question that he still had plenty of room for growth - particularly on the offensive end of the floor. Much of Dickinson's offensive production came within six feet of the basket, using his big frame to bully defenders down low and taking high-percentage shots. However, if this latest video is any indication of the type of work Dickinson is putting in during this off-season, it could spell big trouble for the rest of college basketball.