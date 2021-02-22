Dickinson Ties Michigan Record With Performance Against The Buckeyes

College basketball fans were treated to a phenomenal top five battle between No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State on Sunday.

With a gutty performance, the Wolverines went into Columbus and disposed of the Buckeyes for their 16th win of the season. Leading the way for Michigan was freshman center Hunter Dickinson, finishing with 22 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists. The seven-footer made his presence known all afternoon, establishing himself as a dominant force in the paint.

For his efforts, Dickinson won the Big Ten Freshman of the Week award - his seventh of the year. Former Michigan Great Trey Burke is the only other Wolverine to win the award seven times, accomplishing the feat in 2011-2012. With five games remaining on the regular season schedule, It’s a safe bet that DIckinson will likely break that record before it’s all said and done.

Dickinson has been a solid contributor for the Wolverines all season long, leading Michigan in scoring with 15 points per game, rebounds with 7.8 per game and blocks with 1.6 per game.

Michigan is now 16-1 on the season and 3-0 after a two-week layoff due to COVID issues, including wins against No. 21 Wisconsin and No. 4 Ohio State. The next big test for the Wolverines comes on Thursday when No. 11 Iowa comes to town. The Hawkeyes are Led by senior center Luke Garza, who averages 24.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.