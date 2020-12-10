Hunter Dickinson Is A Star, And Juwan Howard Knows It

Five games, five double-digit scoring nights. Freshman center Hunter Dickinson is the real deal.

And Juwan Howard knows it.

Howard was asked about pumping up his young big while making sure to keep him humble and driven. There's an art to getting the most out of young players while also keeping them in college. Basketball coaches never want to keep their players from achieving their NBA dreams, but Howard would certainly love to have Dickinson around for a few years. If Dickinson keeps playing like he has through his first five collegiate games, Howard might not have that luxury.