Skip to main content

The Three Most Important Players For Michigan Against Indiana

Michigan is coming off of a nice win against a struggling Maryland team but needs to grab another W against Indiana today.

Michigan Wolverines (8-7, 2-3 Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (14-4, 5-3)

When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
TV: CBS
Radio: WWJ-AM (950)

Michigan looked really good against Maryland last week but the Terps have struggled all year. As the Wolverines prepare to take on Indiana today in Bloomington, these three players need to show up in a big way.

Hunter Dickinson

Dickinson just needs to pretend he's playing against Maryland today. The big fella always plays well against the hometown team he feels spurned by, but today it's the Hoosiers. Dickinson is coming off a 21-point, six-rebound, six-assist (career high) effort against the Terps and he needs to shoot for that again. It could be a battle today against Trayce Jackson-Davis, but Dickinson needs to assert himself, get buckets when he can and facilitate when he can't. Dickson has a size advantage against Jackson-Davis, but the Hoosier big man is more athletic and plays above the rim just as well as Michigan's 7-footer. If Dickinson can approach a double-double with a few helpers again, Michigan will have a real shot against Indiana inside Assembly Hall.

Caleb Houstan

If Dickinson is on his game as a facilitator, no one stands to benefit more than Houstan. The talented freshman poured in 16 points against Maryland and knocked down 75% of his three pointers (3-for-4) due in large part to Dickinson setting him up for wide open looks. If those two can work some two-man game, or if the sets allow a double-teamed Dickinson to find an open Houstan on the wing, we could see similar success today.

Read More

DeVante' Jones

And finally there's Jones. As an experienced point guard and former Sun Belt Player of the Year, most people expected his transition to Michigan to be smooth and instant, but it didn't happen that way. Lately, however, Jones has looked more comfortable and is making better plays in all facets. As assistant coach Howard Eisley described in the video above, Jones is getting comfortable and starting to help the team out in a lot of ways. Against Maryland, Jones had 12 points, dished out four assists and only had two personal fouls. Silly fouls were an issue for Jones earlier in the season, but he hasn't even had four fouls in a game since December 11 against Minnesota. It's taken a little longer than most hoped, but Jones might finally be settling in.

hunter dickinson
Basketball

The Three Most Important Players For Michigan Against Indiana

45 seconds ago
DSC_1800
Football

JJ McCarthy Voices Support for Jim Harbaugh

3 hours ago
tom brady
Football

Wolverines Playing In NFL Playoffs On Sunday

6 hours ago
jim harbaugh michigan flag
Football

The Jim Harbaugh Saga Continues, Michigan's 2022 Schedule, Football Topics

Jan 22, 2022
DSC_1846
Football

Another Veteran Wolverine Announces Return

Jan 21, 2022
ryan day jim harbaugh
Football

Former OSU Head Coach Gives Brutal Assessment of Harbaugh's Tenure

Jan 21, 2022
jim harbaugh
Football

Amid Growing Speculation, Harbaugh Continues to Work

Jan 20, 2022
hunter dickinson jim harbaugh josh gattis
Football

Harbaugh Watch, Burning Questions, Michigan Football, Juwan Howard & Basketball

Jan 20, 2022