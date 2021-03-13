UPDATE: Isaiah Livers Injury In Question

Rumors began to circulate late last night that senior forward Isaiah Livers suffered an injury during Friday’s win against Maryland that could cause him to miss significant time.

The 6’7”, 230 pound veteran is a crucial piece to a Wolverine squad that has its sights set on the Big Ten Tournament championship and beyond. As the second leading scorer on the team, Livers is averaging 13.1 points per game and averages a team high 31.6 minutes per game.

If Livers does miss significant time due to injury, it's likely that junior Forward Brandon Johns or senior guard Chaundee Brown could replace him in the starting lineup. Johns seems like the most likely replacement at the starting position, allowing Chaundee Brown to continue in his role of coming off of the bench - something that has worked extremely well for Brown and the Wolverines to this point.

Though some sources are beginning to acknowledge the smoke surrounding the Livers injury, nothing official has been released from Michigan at this point. As is typically the case with these things, don’t expect any official word from Michigan until the details have been absolutely confirmed.