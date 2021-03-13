FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Michigan Makes It Official: Livers Out Indefinitely

Not exactly the best news during tournament time.
Author:
Publish date:

The Wolverines received some difficult news on Satruday heading into the semifinal matchup against Ohio State.  Senior guard/forward Isaiah Livers will be out indefinitely after suffering a stress fracture to his right foot against Maryland on Friday.

You can read the offical release from Michigan below:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. , The University of Michigan David and Meredith Men's Basketball Head Coach, announced today (Saturday, March 14) that senior guard/forward will be out indefinitely after an MRI following yesterday's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game against Maryland revealed a stress injury to his right foot. Livers will wear a protective boot while he immediately begins rehabbing.

An All-Big Ten second team selection, Livers helped the Wolverines win the 2021 Big Ten regular-season title and earn the No. 1 seed at the Big Ten Tournament. He is averaging 13.1 points, a career-best 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while knocking down a team-best 50 three-pointers.

A tri-captain, Livers has played in 118 career games and is 13 points away from reaching 1,000 in his career. During his four-year career, he has helped U-M compile a 102-30 record that includes winning the 2018 Big Ten Tournament and reaching the 2018 Final Four and national title game.

isaiah livers
Basketball

Michigan Makes It Official: Livers Out Indefinitely

juwan howard isaiah livers
Basketball

UPDATE: Isaiah Livers Injury In Question

juwan howard
Basketball

Michigan vs. Ohio State 2.0: Everything You Need To Know

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard gets ejected during Thursdays game against Maryland
Basketball

Friendly Reminder: Juwan Howard Is From South Side Chicago

juwan howard
Basketball

Juwan Howard Explains Exactly How He Was Ejected Against Maryland

mike smith
Basketball

A Big Ten Tournament Record: Mike Smith Shines, Michigan Advances

alan bowman cade mcnamara jj mccarthy
Football

Experienced Grad Transfer vs. Familiar Face vs. Star True Freshman

lance dixon
Football

Potential Transfer Target Lance Dixon Finds New Home