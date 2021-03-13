Michigan Makes It Official: Livers Out Indefinitely

Not exactly the best news during tournament time.

The Wolverines received some difficult news on Satruday heading into the semifinal matchup against Ohio State. Senior guard/forward Isaiah Livers will be out indefinitely after suffering a stress fracture to his right foot against Maryland on Friday.

You can read the offical release from Michigan below:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. , The University of Michigan David and Meredith Men's Basketball Head Coach, announced today (Saturday, March 14) that senior guard/forward will be out indefinitely after an MRI following yesterday's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game against Maryland revealed a stress injury to his right foot. Livers will wear a protective boot while he immediately begins rehabbing.

An All-Big Ten second team selection, Livers helped the Wolverines win the 2021 Big Ten regular-season title and earn the No. 1 seed at the Big Ten Tournament. He is averaging 13.1 points, a career-best 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while knocking down a team-best 50 three-pointers.

A tri-captain, Livers has played in 118 career games and is 13 points away from reaching 1,000 in his career. During his four-year career, he has helped U-M compile a 102-30 record that includes winning the 2018 Big Ten Tournament and reaching the 2018 Final Four and national title game.