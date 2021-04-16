Michigan Basketball: Who's Leaving, Who's Returning And Who's Yet To Announce
Arguably Michigan's most important piece from the 2020-21 season suggested that his time in Ann Arbor was coming to an end. Senior forward Isaiah Livers had spent four years with the program and had established himself as one of the best players within the Big Ten conference. Unfortunately, Livers would see his Michigan career come to an early end during the 2020-21 season after suffering a foot injury that would sideline him for the entire NCAA tournament.
However, it hasn't been all bad news for the Wolverines. Senior guard Eli Brooks recently announced that he would take advantage of the extra year provided by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brooks was not only a key part of Michigan's success during the regular season, he was also a big part of its success in the NCAA tournament - notching 21 points against against a very tough LSU team in the second round.
With the top class in the country set to arrive in Ann Arbor next season, all eyes turn to two key contributors from the 2020-21 season as we await their decision.
Below is the full list of where things currently stand:
Who's leaving
Isaiah Livers, Forward
- Recovering from right foot surgery (Friday, April 2; six month recovery)
- Will not use the NCAA's extra season
- On track to graduate (May)
- Working with Mark Bartelstein's group on next professional steps
Austin Davis, Center
- Will not use the NCAA's extra season
- On track to graduate (May) with grad degree
- In the process of finding an agent to play overseas
- If that doesn't work out, he might return to start looking for PT work or potentially work with Jon Sanderson
Mike Smith, Point Guard
- Will enter NBA Draft; in process of finding an agent
- Will not use the NCAA's extra season
Chaundee Brown, Jr., Guard
- Will enter NBA Draft; in process of finding an agent
- Will not use the NCAA's extra season
- On track to graduate (August) from U-M
C.J. Baird, Forward
- Will not use the NCAA's extra season
- On track to graduate (May) from B School
Luke Wilson, Guard
- Will not use the NCAA's extra season
- On track to graduate (May) from U-M and B School
Jaron Faulds, Forward
- Not expected to use the NCAA's extra season
- On track to graduate (Summer) from U-M
Rico Ozuna-Harrison, Guard
- Not expected to use the NCAA's extra season
- Expected to delay his graduation to continue to work on pre-reqs for potentially going to medical school.
Who's returning
Eli Brooks, Guard - Senior
- Started 25 games
- Missed one game (at Minnesota, Jan. 16) after straining right foot in practice
- Averaging 9.7 points per game
- Scored a season-high 21 points vs. LSU (March 22)
- Has 13 double figure scoring games
- Second on U-M with 38 3-pointers
- Had a career-high-tying five 3-pointers vs LSU
- Has 10 games with 2+ 3-pointers
- Shooting 40.9% from long range
- Averaging 3.2 rebounds
- Had season-high eight rebounds against Iowa (Feb. 25)
- Has 12 games with 4+ rebounds
- Averaging 3.0 assists
- Had a career-high seven assists vs. LSU
- Has 10 games of 4+ assists
- Has 76 total assists, sets a new single season best (59; 2019-20)
- Shooting 92.7 percent (38-for-41) on free throws
- Averaging 30.8 minutes per game
Adrien Nunez, Guard - Junior
2020-21 Notes
- Appeared in nine games; all off the bench
- Made his first appearance against Ball State (Dec. 2), one rebound, one block
- Scored 2 points, 3x - Central Florida (Dec. 6), Minnesota (Jan. 6), Illinois (March 2)
- Grabbed one rebound, 2x - Northwestern (Jan. 3), at Minnesota (Jan. 16)
Zeb Jackson, Guard - Freshman
2020-21 Notes
- Appeared in 15 games; all off the bench
- Made debut against Bowling Green (Nov. 25), playing three minutes
- Averaging 1.1 points per game
- Scored first career points on three free throws (3-for-4) against Ball State (Dec. 2)
- Made first career basket on a baseline jumper against Northwestern (Jan. 4)
- Has a career-high six points vs. Texas Southern (March 20)
- Made first two career 3-pointers in NCAA First Round game
- Had 11 rebounds
- Had first career rebound against Oakland (Nov. 29)
- Had a career-high two rebounds, 2x - Minnesota (Jan. 6), vs. Texas Southern
- Had six assists
- Had a career-best two assists against Oakland (Nov. 29)
- Played a career-high 10 against Ball State
- Has seven games with 5+ minutes
Terrance Williams II, Forward - Freshman
2020-21 Notes
- Appeared in 20 games; all off the bench
- Made debut against Bowling Green (Nov. 25), four points, four rebounds
- Averaging 2.0 points per game
- Has a career-high 10 points against Central Florida (Dec. 6)
- Instrumental in second half (& OT) comeback against Oakland
- Had seven points, four rebounds and a career-best two assists
- Averaging 2.3 rebounds per game
- Had a career-high six rebounds, 2x - Central Florida and Northwestern (Jan. 4)
- Has five games with 4+ rebounds
- Averaging 7.7 minutes
- Has seven games of 10+ minutes
Jace Howard, Guard - Freshman
2020-21
- Played in 10 games; all off the bench
- Made first career appearance against Ball State (Dec. 2)
- Scored first career point on a driving, scooping layup against Northwestern (Jan. 4)
- Had a career-high three points at Minnesota (Jan. 16), making for career 3-pointer
- Grabbed a career-high one rebound, 4x - Central Florida (Dec. 6), at Minnesota, Maryland (Jan. 19) and Illinois (March 2)
- Averaging 3.2 minutes
Who's yet to announce
Franz Wagner, Forward - Sophomore
2020-21 Notes
- Started all 26 games
- Third on U-M with 12.8 points per game
- Scored a season-high 21 points, 2x - Iowa (Feb. 25) and at Indiana (Feb. 27)
- Posted 16 double figure games; with four of 20+ point game
- Second on U-M with 6.3 rebounds per game
- Had a season-high 13 rebounds against Oakland (Nov. 29)
- Has 17 games with 6+ rebounds; three 10+ board games
- Recorded two double-double’s
- 14 points, 10 rebounds against Northwestern (Jan. 4)
- 15 points, 10 rebounds against Wisconsin (Jan. 12)
- Shooting 49.4 percent from the field
- Had a season-high nine field goals, 2x: at Nebraska (Dec. 25), Iowa (Feb. 25)
- Has 18 games with 4+ field goals
- Averaging 3.0 assists
- Had a career-high six assists vs. Texas Southern (March 20)
- With his 77 assists, he nearly tripled his freshman year total (27; 1.0 apg)
- Has 15 games with 3+ assists; four with 5+
- Shooting 83.1 percent from the free throw line (59-for-71)
- Second on U-M with 27 blocks
- Had a career-best five blocks against Northwestern
- Leads U-M with 33 steals
- Had a career-best four steals against Wisconsin (Jan. 12)
- Averaging 31.5 minutes per game
Hunter Dickinson, Center - Freshman
2020-21 Notes
- Played in all 26 games, with 21 starts
- Made first career start against Penn State (Dec. 13); 20 points, seven rebounds
- Leads U-M averaging 14.2 points per game
- Scored in double-figures in 21 games
- Has eight games of 15+ points; with five 20+ point games (tied for team-best)
- 20 points against Penn State (Dec. 13)
- 26 points at Maryland (Dec. 31)
- 28 points against Minnesota (Jan. 6) - career-high
- 22 points at Ohio State (Feb. 21)
- 21 points vs. Ohio State (March 13), B1G Tournament
- Leads U-M with 7.5 rebounds
- Leads U-M with 56 offensive and is second with 140 defensive boards
- Has 5+ boards in 22 games; with six 10+ rebound games
- Had career-best 15 rebounds, 2x - at Nebraska (Dec. 25), at Wisconsin (Feb. 14)
- Recorded team-best six double-double’s
- Shooting 60.6 percent (146-for-241) from the floor
- Posted 16 games with 5+ field goals; with two 10+ FG games
- Made a career-best 12 field goals against Minnesota
- Leads U-M with 100 trips to the free throw line; shooting 77.0 percent
- His 77 free throws made are more than any other Wolverine has attempted
- Leads U-M with 37 blocks (1.4 bpg)
- Had a career-high five blocks at Wisconsin (Feb. 14)
- Had a career-best four assists against Oakland (Nov. 29)
- Averaging 25.8 minutes