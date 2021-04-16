Michigan Basketball: Who's Leaving, Who's Returning And Who's Yet To Announce

Though most have already made a decision, the Wolverines are waiting on an announcement from two very big contributors from the 2020-21 season.

Arguably Michigan's most important piece from the 2020-21 season suggested that his time in Ann Arbor was coming to an end. Senior forward Isaiah Livers had spent four years with the program and had established himself as one of the best players within the Big Ten conference. Unfortunately, Livers would see his Michigan career come to an early end during the 2020-21 season after suffering a foot injury that would sideline him for the entire NCAA tournament.

However, it hasn't been all bad news for the Wolverines. Senior guard Eli Brooks recently announced that he would take advantage of the extra year provided by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brooks was not only a key part of Michigan's success during the regular season, he was also a big part of its success in the NCAA tournament - notching 21 points against against a very tough LSU team in the second round.

With the top class in the country set to arrive in Ann Arbor next season, all eyes turn to two key contributors from the 2020-21 season as we await their decision.

Below is the full list of where things currently stand:

Who's leaving

Isaiah Livers, Forward

Recovering from right foot surgery (Friday, April 2; six month recovery)

Will not use the NCAA's extra season

On track to graduate (May)

Working with Mark Bartelstein's group on next professional steps

Austin Davis, Center

Will not use the NCAA's extra season

On track to graduate (May) with grad degree

In the process of finding an agent to play overseas

If that doesn't work out, he might return to start looking for PT work or potentially work with Jon Sanderson

Mike Smith, Point Guard

Will enter NBA Draft; in process of finding an agent

Will not use the NCAA's extra season

Chaundee Brown, Jr., Guard

Will enter NBA Draft; in process of finding an agent

Will not use the NCAA's extra season

On track to graduate (August) from U-M

C.J. Baird, Forward

Will not use the NCAA's extra season

On track to graduate (May) from B School

Luke Wilson, Guard

Will not use the NCAA's extra season

On track to graduate (May) from U-M and B School

Jaron Faulds, Forward

Not expected to use the NCAA's extra season

On track to graduate (Summer) from U-M

Rico Ozuna-Harrison, Guard

Not expected to use the NCAA's extra season

Expected to delay his graduation to continue to work on pre-reqs for potentially going to medical school.

Who's returning

Eli Brooks, Guard - Senior

Started 25 games

Missed one game (at Minnesota, Jan. 16) after straining right foot in practice

Averaging 9.7 points per game

Scored a season-high 21 points vs. LSU (March 22)

Has 13 double figure scoring games

Second on U-M with 38 3-pointers

Had a career-high-tying five 3-pointers vs LSU

Has 10 games with 2+ 3-pointers

Shooting 40.9% from long range

Averaging 3.2 rebounds

Had season-high eight rebounds against Iowa (Feb. 25)

Has 12 games with 4+ rebounds

Averaging 3.0 assists

Had a career-high seven assists vs. LSU

Has 10 games of 4+ assists

Has 76 total assists, sets a new single season best (59; 2019-20)

Shooting 92.7 percent (38-for-41) on free throws

Averaging 30.8 minutes per game

Adrien Nunez, Guard - Junior

2020-21 Notes

Appeared in nine games; all off the bench

Made his first appearance against Ball State (Dec. 2), one rebound, one block

Scored 2 points, 3x - Central Florida (Dec. 6), Minnesota (Jan. 6), Illinois (March 2)

Grabbed one rebound, 2x - Northwestern (Jan. 3), at Minnesota (Jan. 16)

Zeb Jackson, Guard - Freshman

2020-21 Notes

Appeared in 15 games; all off the bench

Made debut against Bowling Green (Nov. 25), playing three minutes

Averaging 1.1 points per game

Scored first career points on three free throws (3-for-4) against Ball State (Dec. 2)

Made first career basket on a baseline jumper against Northwestern (Jan. 4)

Has a career-high six points vs. Texas Southern (March 20)

Made first two career 3-pointers in NCAA First Round game

Had 11 rebounds

Had first career rebound against Oakland (Nov. 29)

Had a career-high two rebounds, 2x - Minnesota (Jan. 6), vs. Texas Southern

Had six assists

Had a career-best two assists against Oakland (Nov. 29)

Played a career-high 10 against Ball State

Has seven games with 5+ minutes

Terrance Williams II, Forward - Freshman

2020-21 Notes

Appeared in 20 games; all off the bench

Made debut against Bowling Green (Nov. 25), four points, four rebounds

Averaging 2.0 points per game

Has a career-high 10 points against Central Florida (Dec. 6)

Instrumental in second half (& OT) comeback against Oakland

Had seven points, four rebounds and a career-best two assists

Averaging 2.3 rebounds per game

Had a career-high six rebounds, 2x - Central Florida and Northwestern (Jan. 4)

Has five games with 4+ rebounds

Averaging 7.7 minutes

Has seven games of 10+ minutes

Jace Howard, Guard - Freshman

2020-21

Played in 10 games; all off the bench

Made first career appearance against Ball State (Dec. 2)

Scored first career point on a driving, scooping layup against Northwestern (Jan. 4)

Had a career-high three points at Minnesota (Jan. 16), making for career 3-pointer

Grabbed a career-high one rebound, 4x - Central Florida (Dec. 6), at Minnesota, Maryland (Jan. 19) and Illinois (March 2)

Averaging 3.2 minutes

Who's yet to announce

Franz Wagner, Forward - Sophomore

2020-21 Notes

Started all 26 games

Third on U-M with 12.8 points per game

Scored a season-high 21 points, 2x - Iowa (Feb. 25) and at Indiana (Feb. 27)

Posted 16 double figure games; with four of 20+ point game

Second on U-M with 6.3 rebounds per game

Had a season-high 13 rebounds against Oakland (Nov. 29)

Has 17 games with 6+ rebounds; three 10+ board games

Recorded two double-double’s

14 points, 10 rebounds against Northwestern (Jan. 4)

15 points, 10 rebounds against Wisconsin (Jan. 12)

Shooting 49.4 percent from the field

Had a season-high nine field goals, 2x: at Nebraska (Dec. 25), Iowa (Feb. 25)

Has 18 games with 4+ field goals

Averaging 3.0 assists

Had a career-high six assists vs. Texas Southern (March 20)

With his 77 assists, he nearly tripled his freshman year total (27; 1.0 apg)

Has 15 games with 3+ assists; four with 5+

Shooting 83.1 percent from the free throw line (59-for-71)

Second on U-M with 27 blocks

Had a career-best five blocks against Northwestern

Leads U-M with 33 steals

Had a career-best four steals against Wisconsin (Jan. 12)

Averaging 31.5 minutes per game

Hunter Dickinson, Center - Freshman

2020-21 Notes