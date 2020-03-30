WolverineDigest
Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/30/20

Steve Deace

Remembering Michigan's March Madness outliers (including an overdue shout out to Eric Riley).

Who's your favorite Michigan March Madness outlier? Let us know in the comments. 

Basketball

2022 Quarterback Jaxon Dailey Recaps Michigan Visit, Talks Offer Reaction

Michigan hosted a Junior Day recruiting event at the beginning of the month, and 2022 quarterback Jaxon Dailey picked up an offer at the event. Find out what Dailey thought of the event and when he is looking to return to Ann Arbor.

Eric Rutter

Assuming Christopher Comes, How Many Have A Better Roster Than Michigan?

Way too early preseason college basketball polls are way underrating the Wolverines.

Steve Deace

Over It

Projecting Michigan's 2021 Offensive Starters

Talk about WAY ahead of yourself, but I saw this with Major League Baseball this week and thought I'd peer into the crystal ball for 2021.

MichaelSpath

G-$$$

Michigan Players Projected In Seven-Round NFL Mock Draft

Michigan could see eight players drafted in next month's draft.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Fixed On 2022 Four-Star Dual-Threat Quarterback M.J. Morris

With 11 offers out to quarterbacks in the 2022 class, Michigan keeps a consistent line of communication out to M.J. Morris, a Georgia passer with offers from some of the nation’s elite programs.

Eric Rutter

Projecting Michigan's Defensive Starters For 2021

Peering into a crystal ball for Michigan football not in 2020 but for 2021 on the defensive side of the ball.

MichaelSpath

MORandy

Movement Among Michigan’s Running Back Board

As Ohio State’s running back class grows stronger, Michigan receives a peripheral boost with a couple prospects as both Donovan Edwards and Corey Kiner were believed to be entrenched in a Michigan-Ohio State battle.

Eric Rutter

MORandy

Michigan Tapping Familiar Pipelines For Talent

The Wolverines’ coaches are utilizing familiar programs on the recruiting trail for the 2021 class. In particular, Michigan has its eye on a pair of athletes that both could be lined up in the same secondary at the next level.

Eric Rutter

MORandy

Report: Adrian Nunez To Return To Michigan, Update On U-M's Scholarship Situation

Per a report, Adrian Nunez will be back at Michigan next year making the scholarship situation very tricky.

Brandon Brown

Over It

Jalen Rose Builds His All-Time Michigan Starting Five

Jalen Rose put together his starting five of the best Michigan players.

Brandon Brown