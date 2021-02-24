Three Michigan Signees Named McDonald's All-Americans

Michigan will be represented on the McDonald's All-American roster for the first time in 19 years.

It's been a long time since a future Wolverine was named as a participant in a McDonald's All-American game. Three signees broke a 19-year drought, but unfortunately due to COVID-19, there won't be an actual game. Still, the three Michigan signees made the cut and the program put out an official release to honor them.

Three signees from the University of Michigan men's basketball's incoming class of 2021-22 -- Caleb Houstan (Mississauga, Ontario), Moussa Diabate (Paris, France) and Kobe Bufkin (Grand Rapids, Mich.) -- were selected 2021 McDonald's All-Americans on Tuesday (Feb. 23).

Houstan and Diabate were named to the 12-member West squad, while Bufkin was named to the East team. Hoewever, for the second straight year, the All-Star game will not be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bufkin becomes the first player from the state of Michigan to earn a roster spot since Flint native and current Charlotte Hornet Miles Bridges (2016).

The trio of U-M signees are the first recruits to make the prestigious all-star game since Daniel Horton in 2002 (19 years). It marks the fifth time the Wolverines have had multiple players selected. Houstan, Diabate and Bufkin join Louis Bullock, Robert Traylor and Albert White (1995); Willie Mitchell and Jerod Ward (1994); Jimmy King, Jalen Rose and Chris Webber (1991) and Terry Mills and Rumeal Robinson (1986).

Additional signees Frankie Collins and Isaiah Barnes were named as candidates for the All-Star game but were not selected for a 24-man roster.

Kobe Bufkin

Moussa Diabate

Caleb Houstan