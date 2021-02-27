Juwan Howard Breaks Michigan Record With Latest Win

In just his second year in Ann Arbor, Juwan Howard is establishing himself as one of the best head coaches in the country.

The Michigan Wolverines continued their winning ways on Saturday afternoon, easily disposing of the Indiana Hoosiers by a score of 73-57. Sophomore guard Franz Wagner led the Wolverines with 21 points, while senior forward Isaiah Livers added a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. With the win, Michigan moves one step closer to claiming its first regular season Big Ten Championship since 2014.

For Juwan Howard, Saturday’s win against the Hoosiers set a new Michigan record - as Howard became the first Michigan Basketball coach to reach 23 conference wins within their first two seasons as head coach. The win also tied a team record in league play, with Michigan sitting at 13-1 for just the second time in school history (1964-65).

With a potential trap game with Indiana in the rearview mirror, Michigan now turns its entire focus to No. 5 Illinois with the two teams set to meet at Crisler Center on Tuesday. The Fighting Illini are currently 17-6 on the season and are within striking distance of capturing the regular season Big Ten Championship as well. However, they’ll need a lot of help with the Wolverines currently having a three-game lead in league play with just three games left on the regular season schedule.

While Michigan is eager to capture the regular season conference championship, Isaiah Livers says that’s not enough for this team.

“I know guys don’t like to talk about the future, but that’s not what we do here. That’s kind of our motivation. We talk to each other, we want to win to win the Big Ten—we want it all. We don’t want to win one thing, we want it all.”

It would appear that some of the analysts are finally beginning to take notice of just how good Michigan is, with ESPN contributor and college basketball analyst Jay Balis giving the Wolverines the best odds to win it all.