Mike Smith's Unique Bond With Jimmy Butler

Michigan point guard Mike Smith has been palling around with Jimmy Butler since he was in high school.
Author:
Publish date:

Imagine being a high school senior and becoming friends with one of the best players in the NBA who happens to be a legend in your city.

That's exactly what happened with Mike Smith and Jimmy Butler, who was with the Chicago Bulls at the time. Smith is a Chicago kid and got a chance to link up with Butler after a uniform unveiling during Smith's senior year. Since then, Butler has been mentoring Smith, both on and off the court, and now the two are legitimate friends as Smith wraps up his college career and Butler leads a very successful Miami Heat team.

