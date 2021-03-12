FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

A Big Ten Tournament Record: Mike Smith Shines, Michigan Advances

The Wolverines proved to be too much for the Terrapins on Friday afternoon.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Michigan weathered the first-half storm by Maryland, overcoming a 12 point deficit with a 16-2 run to enter halftime with a 40-38 lead.

Mike Smith led the Wolverines offensively with a double-double, finishing with season high 18 points and career record 15 assists (also a Big Ten tournament record). The graduate transfer from Columbia has been a solid contributor for Michigan all season long, averaging just under nine points and five assists per game. Traditionally a scoring point guard, Smith has modified his game to better fit his new role in Ann Arbor - something former Michigan coach John Beilein pointed out during his halftime analysis.

“Mike Smith, it was all about Mike Smith,” said Beilein. “Here’s a guy who’s a point guard who can score, he’s turned into a pass-first point guard. It’s made a big difference. He’s got all of these weapons around him. He’s sort of changed his whole game to benefit Michigan and it’s been a beautiful thing to watch.”

Smith and the Wolverines would continue their stellar play in the second half, running away with the lead and disposing of the Terrapins by a score of 79-66. Franz Wagner would add 16 points on 7-12 shooting, while Eli Brooks - back from an ankle injury - added 16 on 6-13 shooting.

Head coach Juwan Howard was ejected during a timeout midway through the second half after getting into a verbal altercation with the inviduals on the Maryland bench during a timeout.  

Michigan now moves on the semifinals to await the winner of the matchup between Ohio State and Purdue.

juwan howard
Basketball

Juwan Howard Explains Exactly How He Was Ejected Against Maryland

mike smith
Basketball

A Big Ten Tournament Record: Mike Smith Shines, Michigan Advances

alan bowman cade mcnamara jj mccarthy
Football

Experienced Grad Transfer vs. Familiar Face vs. Star True Freshman

lance dixon
Football

Potential Transfer Target Lance Dixon Finds New Home

JJ McCarthy
Football

Pros And Cons Of Rolling With A Talented True Freshman Quarterback

aidan hutchinson
Football

Trying To Pencil In Michigan's Starters Is A Tough Task

warde manuel jim harbaugh
Football

Analyzing Warde Manuel's Comments About Jim Harbaugh

jim harbaugh
Football

Position By Position Breakdown Of Michigan's Roster With Confidence Levels