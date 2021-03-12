A Big Ten Tournament Record: Mike Smith Shines, Michigan Advances

The Wolverines proved to be too much for the Terrapins on Friday afternoon.

Michigan weathered the first-half storm by Maryland, overcoming a 12 point deficit with a 16-2 run to enter halftime with a 40-38 lead.

Mike Smith led the Wolverines offensively with a double-double, finishing with season high 18 points and career record 15 assists (also a Big Ten tournament record). The graduate transfer from Columbia has been a solid contributor for Michigan all season long, averaging just under nine points and five assists per game. Traditionally a scoring point guard, Smith has modified his game to better fit his new role in Ann Arbor - something former Michigan coach John Beilein pointed out during his halftime analysis.

“Mike Smith, it was all about Mike Smith,” said Beilein. “Here’s a guy who’s a point guard who can score, he’s turned into a pass-first point guard. It’s made a big difference. He’s got all of these weapons around him. He’s sort of changed his whole game to benefit Michigan and it’s been a beautiful thing to watch.”

Smith and the Wolverines would continue their stellar play in the second half, running away with the lead and disposing of the Terrapins by a score of 79-66. Franz Wagner would add 16 points on 7-12 shooting, while Eli Brooks - back from an ankle injury - added 16 on 6-13 shooting.

Head coach Juwan Howard was ejected during a timeout midway through the second half after getting into a verbal altercation with the inviduals on the Maryland bench during a timeout.

Michigan now moves on the semifinals to await the winner of the matchup between Ohio State and Purdue.