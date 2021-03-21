Former Michigan Star Disses Former Michigan State Star After First Round Results

By now, Michigan fans have been able to bask in the fact that Michigan State didn't even make it into the field of 64, while their Wolverines easily cruised to the round of 32. There was a lot of trash talking on social media and why not? That's what rivalries are all about. They're apparently quite present for former players as well.

Former Wolverine standout Moe Wagner posted a quick video to his Instagram story while he's clowning former Michigan State standout Cassius Winston, who is reluctantly wearing a UCLA sweatshirt.

It was the Bruins who eliminated Michigan State during one of the First Four play-in games, which happens to be the alma mater of their teammate on the Washington Wizards, Russell Westbrook. Per Wagner's laughing voice, Westbrook got the shirt for Winston, who is painfully wearing the garment as they get ready in the locker room.

Good fun like this at the professional level is one of my favorite things about sports. We've seen it over and over again throughout the years, but it's obviously more entertaining when it's the hometown teams and players we're all very familiar with. Michigan fans have already had a lot of fun at the Spartans expense and it's funny to see it taking place in the NBA with guys like Wagner, Winston and Westbrook.