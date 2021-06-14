Michigan Basketball Star Shows Out For Team USA

It was an impressive outing on Sunday for one of Michigan's most dominant players on the court.

Michigan forward and Big Ten Player of the Year Naz Hillmon was a dominant force during the 2020-21 basketball season. Along with averaging 24.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, Hillmon helped lead the Wolverines to their best postseason performance in the NCAA Tournament by advancing to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in program history.

Hillmon is now playing a major role for the women's USA Basketball AmeriCup team, putting together a stellar performance on Sunday as team USA defeated Puerto Rico by a score of 87-65. Hillmon led the way with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

You can see a list of Hillmon's accomplishments at the University of Michigan below via MgoBlue.com.