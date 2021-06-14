Michigan Basketball Star Shows Out For Team USA
It was an impressive outing on Sunday for one of Michigan's most dominant players on the court.
Michigan forward and Big Ten Player of the Year Naz Hillmon was a dominant force during the 2020-21 basketball season. Along with averaging 24.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, Hillmon helped lead the Wolverines to their best postseason performance in the NCAA Tournament by advancing to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in program history.
Hillmon is now playing a major role for the women's USA Basketball AmeriCup team, putting together a stellar performance on Sunday as team USA defeated Puerto Rico by a score of 87-65. Hillmon led the way with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
You can see a list of Hillmon's accomplishments at the University of Michigan below via MgoBlue.com.
- First player in program history to earn All-America honors
- Finalist for the 2021 Wade Trophy
- 2021 WBCA All-America, 2021 USBWA All-America (first team), 2021 Associated Press All-America (second team), 2021 Sports Illustrated All-America (first team), 2021 The Athletic All-America (first team)
- 2021 Big Ten Player of the Year (consensus)
- Three-time All-Big Ten first team (consensus)
- Two-time finalist for the Katrina McClain Award (2020, 2021)
- Two-tme WBCA All-Region (2020, 2021)
- 2019 Big Ten Freshman and Sixth Player of the Year
- Two-time team MVP
- First player in program history to wear 00
- Compiled 15 double-doubles on the season, ranking 11th nationally
- Scored in double figures in all but one game, with three 30-point games and 15 20-point games.
- Set a Michigan record (men and women) for points scored in a game with 50 points and 16 rebounds at No. 17 Ohio State (Jan. 21), becoming the first player in the NCAA this season with a 50-point game.
- Recorded the nation's second 30-20 game of the 2020-21 season with 35 points and a career-best 22 rebounds against Nebraska (Jan. 7)
- Had 26 points and 12 rebounds in a win at No. 15 Northwestern (Jan. 3)