Juwan Howard Will Make History With A Win Against LSU

A trip to the Sweet Sixteen is on the line when the Wolverines and Tigers meet on Monday night, but that's not all.

It’s already been quite a year for Juwan Howard. Not only was he named as the Big Ten Coach of the Year in just his second year in Ann Arbor, he also coached the Wolverines to a regular season Big Ten title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. As if that weren’t enough, Howard also set a new Michigan Basketball record for the most conference wins by a head coach within their first two seasons (25).

As the Wolverines continue their quest for the second national championship in school history, Howard once again has a shot at making history on Monday night.

(Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Since its expansion to 64 teams in 1985, no Michigan Basketball coach has ever made it beyond the second round of the NCAA tournament within their first two years. With a win against LSU on Monday, Juwan Howard can make history by becoming the first to do it.

During the 1989-90 season, first year head coach Steve Fisher led the Wolverines into the tournament but failed to get past the second round. Fisher’s Wolverines would miss the tournament altogether during his second year. During the 1997-98 season, first year head coach Brian Ellerbe also made it to the second round of the tournament before getting bounced. Much like his predecessor, Ellerbe’s Wolverines would also miss the tournament the following year. Former head coach Tommy Amaker failed to make the tournament in all of his six seasons before John Beilein took over in 2007. Though Beilein would go on to create one of the most successful stretches of basketball in program history, he too failed to make it past the second round of the tournament within his first two seasons.

That brings us to Juwan Howard, whose Wolverines entered the tournament as a No. 1 seed for the first time since 1993. In spite of dropping three of their last five games and losing veteran forward Isaiah Livers to an injury that will likely sideline him for the tournament, Michigan is still expected to make a serious run at the title. The Wolverines cleared the first big hurdle on Satruday, defeating Texas Southern in the first round of the tournament by a score of 82-66.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year Hunter Dickinson made clear that the Wolverines believe they’ve got what it takes to win it all and credits his head coach for that belief. "I'd be lying if not every single player in that locker room fully believes that we are the best team in the country and that we will win the national championship. The confidence starts with Coach Howard."

Michigan and LSU will tipoff at 7:10 p.m. ET on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, with the winner advancing to the Sweet Sixteen.