REPORT: Michigan Expected To Land Big Transfer

It looks like Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines are set to add another experienced guard from the transfer portal.

According to a report that surfaced on Friday, it looks like Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines are set to add another experienced guard from the transfer portal - this time top Ivy League transfer, Jaelin Llewellyn. 

Llewellyn averaged 15.7 points per game (38.5 percent from three-point range) and was a First Team All-Ivy player last season, meaning he'll provide some much needed depth and experience in the Michigan backcourt in 2022. 

If Llewellyn does ultimately end up in Ann Arbor, he'll join a growing list of impressive candidates that Howard has plucked from the portal during his U-M tenure - including guys like Chaundee Brown, Mike Smith DeVante Jones.

For a better look at Llewellyn and what he brings to the floor, check out his highlight video below!

