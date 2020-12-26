Quick observations: Michigan Tops Nebraska On Christmas Day

Michigan sits atop the Big Ten standings after an 80-69 road victory over Nebraska on Christmas Day. The Wolverines improve to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

Michigan was balanced offensively, with five players scoring in double figures. After a back-and-forth opening half, the Wolverines came to life in the second half, outscoring the Cornhuskers 44-35 behind the combined efforts of Franz Wagner, Isaiah Livers and Hunter Dickinson.

After a 12-day layoff, the Wolverines appeared sluggish on the offensive end in the early-goings against the Cornhuskers. Nebraska took an early 9-5 lead through the first four and a half minutes.

Michigan settled in offensively following the slow start however, trading blows with Husker guard Teddy Allen throughout the remainder of the half. Allen led all scorers with 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting in the opening frame.

Despite the scoring outburst from Allen, and a porous 4-of-17 shooting performance from beyond the arc, the Wolverines led 36-34 at the break.

Michigan scored the first five points of the second half, and quickly pulled away for a 51-43 lead. The Wolverines fended off a couple rally attempts by Nebraska to remain unbeaten.

1. Franz Wagner finds his offense

Wagner has been solid all season long, averaging 9.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2.8 assists through six games, yet the sophomore entered the season with higher expectations in terms of scoring. On Friday, Wagner played with an added aggressiveness offensively. He finished with 20 points on 9-of-16 shooting while adding nine rebounds and a pair of assists. With the depth the Wolverines possess, it’s not necessary for any one player to force things offensively. Wagner has done an excellent job this season knowing when to attack, and when to defer to others. With that said, it was great to see the sophomore break out in the scoring department against the Huskers.

2. Second career double-double for Dickinson

After an outstanding start to his career in non-conference play, some wondered how Dickinson would look against Big Ten competition. So far, so good. The freshman notched his second career double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds against the Huskers. Dickinson also added a pair of blocked shots. Nebraska doubled the freshman throughout the game, and their active hands in the passing lanes gave Dickinson fits. The freshman had five turnovers. That’s something for head coach Juwan Howard to work on with his stud youngster. Still, Dickinson’s size and skill are going to be a problem for future opponents.

3. Livers finds his stroke in the second half

Isaiah Livers went 0-of-4 from beyond the arc in the first half, but found his shooting stroke in the second frame. The senior hit 3-of-4 attempts from deep in the second half, and finished with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting. As usual, Livers played a good floor game as well, with five rebounds, four assists and a steal. Michigan is a different animal when Livers is clicking offensively. If he’s on his game, this is a team capable of a deep run in March.

4. Chaundee Brown – Sixth man of the Year?

Something that’s been noticeable throughout this young season has been the acceptance of roles up and down the roster. No player has epitomized that better than sixth man Chaundee Brown. The transfer was a starter at Wake Forest, but has been outstanding off the bench for the Wolverines this season. Brown had 13 points off the bench on Friday, on an efficient 5-of-8 shooting, and grabbed five rebounds. The transfer brought energy defensively as well, spending most of his time guarding Nebraska’s Teddy Allen. The Husker guard finished with 25 points, but needed 22 shots. Both Brown and Wagner should be commended for their defense of Allen.

5. Last unbeaten in the Big Ten

After this week’s results, Michigan is the only remaining undefeated team in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are joined by Wisconsin and Northwestern at 2-0 in conference play, with Iowa’s game at Minnesota pending. With a conference as deep and talented as the Big Ten, it was important for Michigan to get off on the right foot in league play. That continues on New Year’s Eve, as the Wolverines travel to Maryland. The Terrapins are 5-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten this season.