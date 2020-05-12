The 2021 Michigan Basketball Recruiting Picture
Brandon Brown
Juwan Howard has shown that he's not afraid to go after the big fish on the recruiting trail and it has already paid off. Howard and his staff inked the No. 1 class in the Big Ten in 2020 and he's going to try to stack up another one in 2021.
Below is a table of offered prospects from the 2021 class. Prospects who have committed elsewhere or who have eliminated the Wolverines are not included.
Name
Position
Ht/Wt
Location
Rating
Ranking (nationally)
Jaden Akins
PG
6-3, 160
Farmington (Mich.) High
4-star
No. 95
Patrick Baldwin Jr.
SF
6-9, 190
Sussex (Wis.) Hamilton
5-star
No. 3
Isaiah Barnes
SG
6-6, 180
Oak Park (Ill.) River Forest
N/A
N/A
Charles Bediako
C
6-11, 215
St. Catharines (Ontario) Andrews Osborne Academy
5-star
No. 23
Angelo Brizzi
PG
6-3, 170
Warrenton (Va.) Highland
N/A
N/A
Kobe Bufkin
SG
6-4, 175
Grand Rapids (Mich.) Grand Rapids Christian
4-star
No. 91
Max Christie
SG
6-6, 165
Rolling Meadows (Ill.) High
5-star
No. 13
Matthew Cleveland
SG
6-6, 189
Alpharetta (Ga.) Pace Academy
4-star
No. 29
Moussa Diabate
PF
6-10, 215
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
5-star
No. 11
Jaden Hardy
CG
6-4, 190
Henderson (Nev.) Coronado
5-star
No. 6
Chet Holmgren
C
7-0, 190
Minneapolis Minnehaha Academy
5-star
No. 2
Harrison Ingram
SF
6-6, 210
Dallas St. Mark's
5-star
No. 17
Trevor Keels
SG
6-5, 210
Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI Catholic
5-star
No. 18
Jonathan Kuminga
SF
6-8, 205
The Patrick School (Congo)
5-star
No. 1
Jalen Warley
CG
6-4, 175
Norristown (Pa.) Westtown School
4-star
No. 28
As we outlined earlier today, Howard recently offered five stars Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Harrison Ingram, and already both of them have Michigan in their top groups.
Of the 23 five stars per 247Sports.com, Howard and Michigan have offered 12 of them. The nation's top prospect, Jonathan Kuminga, has U-M in his top group, and several other high-profile four stars are considering the Wolverines as well.
Howard has proven that he can get involved with just about anyone so now it's about sealing the deal. If he can continue to improve and win on the court, he'll have even more success on the recruiting trail than he already has, which is a very exciting concept.