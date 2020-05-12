The 2021 Michigan Basketball Recruiting Picture

Juwan Howard has shown that he's not afraid to go after the big fish on the recruiting trail and it has already paid off. Howard and his staff inked the No. 1 class in the Big Ten in 2020 and he's going to try to stack up another one in 2021.

Below is a table of offered prospects from the 2021 class. Prospects who have committed elsewhere or who have eliminated the Wolverines are not included.

Name Position Ht/Wt Location Rating Ranking (nationally) Jaden Akins PG 6-3, 160 Farmington (Mich.) High 4-star No. 95 Patrick Baldwin Jr. SF 6-9, 190 Sussex (Wis.) Hamilton 5-star No. 3 Isaiah Barnes SG 6-6, 180 Oak Park (Ill.) River Forest N/A N/A Charles Bediako C 6-11, 215 St. Catharines (Ontario) Andrews Osborne Academy 5-star No. 23 Angelo Brizzi PG 6-3, 170 Warrenton (Va.) Highland N/A N/A Kobe Bufkin SG 6-4, 175 Grand Rapids (Mich.) Grand Rapids Christian 4-star No. 91 Max Christie SG 6-6, 165 Rolling Meadows (Ill.) High 5-star No. 13 Matthew Cleveland SG 6-6, 189 Alpharetta (Ga.) Pace Academy 4-star No. 29 Moussa Diabate PF 6-10, 215 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 5-star No. 11 Jaden Hardy CG 6-4, 190 Henderson (Nev.) Coronado 5-star No. 6 Chet Holmgren C 7-0, 190 Minneapolis Minnehaha Academy 5-star No. 2 Harrison Ingram SF 6-6, 210 Dallas St. Mark's 5-star No. 17 Trevor Keels SG 6-5, 210 Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI Catholic 5-star No. 18 Jonathan Kuminga SF 6-8, 205 The Patrick School (Congo) 5-star No. 1 Jalen Warley CG 6-4, 175 Norristown (Pa.) Westtown School 4-star No. 28

As we outlined earlier today, Howard recently offered five stars Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Harrison Ingram, and already both of them have Michigan in their top groups.

Of the 23 five stars per 247Sports.com, Howard and Michigan have offered 12 of them. The nation's top prospect, Jonathan Kuminga, has U-M in his top group, and several other high-profile four stars are considering the Wolverines as well.

Howard has proven that he can get involved with just about anyone so now it's about sealing the deal. If he can continue to improve and win on the court, he'll have even more success on the recruiting trail than he already has, which is a very exciting concept.