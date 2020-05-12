WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

The 2021 Michigan Basketball Recruiting Picture

Brandon Brown

Juwan Howard has shown that he's not afraid to go after the big fish on the recruiting trail and it has already paid off. Howard and his staff inked the No. 1 class in the Big Ten in 2020 and he's going to try to stack up another one in 2021.

Below is a table of offered prospects from the 2021 class. Prospects who have committed elsewhere or who have eliminated the Wolverines are not included.

Name
Position
Ht/Wt
Location
Rating
Ranking (nationally)

Jaden Akins

PG

6-3, 160

Farmington (Mich.) High

4-star

No. 95

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

SF

6-9, 190

Sussex (Wis.) Hamilton

5-star

No. 3

Isaiah Barnes

SG

6-6, 180

Oak Park (Ill.) River Forest

N/A

N/A

Charles Bediako

C

6-11, 215

St. Catharines (Ontario) Andrews Osborne Academy

5-star

No. 23

Angelo Brizzi

PG

6-3, 170

Warrenton (Va.) Highland

N/A

N/A

Kobe Bufkin

SG

6-4, 175

Grand Rapids (Mich.) Grand Rapids Christian

4-star

No. 91

Max Christie

SG

6-6, 165

Rolling Meadows (Ill.) High

5-star

No. 13

Matthew Cleveland

SG

6-6, 189

Alpharetta (Ga.) Pace Academy

4-star

No. 29

Moussa Diabate

PF

6-10, 215

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

5-star

No. 11

Jaden Hardy

CG

6-4, 190

Henderson (Nev.) Coronado

5-star

No. 6

Chet Holmgren

C

7-0, 190

Minneapolis Minnehaha Academy

5-star

No. 2

Harrison Ingram

SF

6-6, 210

Dallas St. Mark's

5-star

No. 17

Trevor Keels

SG

6-5, 210

Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI Catholic

5-star

No. 18

Jonathan Kuminga

SF

6-8, 205

The Patrick School (Congo)

5-star

No. 1

Jalen Warley

CG

6-4, 175

Norristown (Pa.) Westtown School

4-star

No. 28

As we outlined earlier today, Howard recently offered five stars Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Harrison Ingram, and already both of them have Michigan in their top groups. 

Of the 23 five stars per 247Sports.com, Howard and Michigan have offered 12 of them. The nation's top prospect, Jonathan Kuminga, has U-M in his top group, and several other high-profile four stars are considering the Wolverines as well. 

Howard has proven that he can get involved with just about anyone so now it's about sealing the deal. If he can continue to improve and win on the court, he'll have even more success on the recruiting trail than he already has, which is a very exciting concept.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/12/20

With much of the country entering the reopening phase in May and June, and sports returning, yesterday was a reminder to actually read the story before losing your wits over a breathless panic porn headline.

Steve Deace

by

HankTz

Top 25 Big Ten Quarterbacks In The Jim Harbaugh Era

Jim Harbaugh has been at Michigan for five complete seasons giving us a chance to see where his guys stack up against the rest of the conference.

Brandon Brown

by

Over It

Five-Stars Put Michigan In Top Ten

Harrison Ingram and Patrick Baldwin Jr. both include Wolverines in their top ten.

Brandon Brown

Explaining Donovan Peoples-Jones' Slide

Donovan Peoples-Jones is immensely talented but fell to the Browns in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

Jake Sage

by

CJK5H

The Best Michigan Player From: California

It's the GOAT, but Tom Brady is not the only Wolverine from the state of California that has made a major impact at Michigan.

MichaelSpath

by

DezzNutz1001

2021 Offensive Tackle Thomas Cole ‘Honored’ By Michigan Offer

After landing a Michigan offer, 2021 offensive tackle is a name to know regarding U-M’s search for a second OT this cycle.

Eric Rutter

Three Most Intriguing NFL Matchups For Michigan Football Rookies

Only a few former Wolverines feel like locks for playing time in the league next year, but there's still some opportunities for head to head battles.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Offers 2023 Lineman Olaus Alinen

Michigan reached out into international waters to offer 2023 offensive lineman Olaus Alinen.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Snapshot: Michael Barrett

Michael Barrett hasn't contributed in a major way but he likely will in 2020.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/11/20

While there's a lot to like about Harbaugh's proposed football reforms, the biggest one has to be collectively bargained. And I'm not sure the NFLPA is eager for more cheaper competition for veterans.

Steve Deace