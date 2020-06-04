WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

The State Of Michigan Basketball After Juwan Howard's First Year

Brandon Brown

Juwan Howard impressed me during his first season as Michigan's head coach. He wasn't perfect as an in-game coach but he was better as a recruiter than even I thought he would be out of the gate.

He defeated Tom Izzo, won on the road at Purdue and ran through an early-season tournament with wins over North Carolina and Gonzaga. 

Of course, later in the season there were a couple of small losing streaks and ultimately a 10-10 record in the conference that resulted in a ninth-place Big Ten finish. That's not great, but the Big Ten was a monster and it was Howard's first season coaching a team ever.

Howard inked the No. 1 recruiting class in the Big Ten this year and will obviously try to improve on the ninth-place finish from last year. Can he do it? That's where the discussion is right now.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan Quickly Filling Up 2021 Recruiting Class

While not in a numbers crunch yet, Michigan is approaching 20 commits and will have limited space for 2021 prospects moving forward.

Eric Rutter

by

Bear92863

Why Juwan Will Win A Big Ten Title Before Jimmy

Why it's a no-brainer that Juwan Howard will win a Big Ten title before Jim Harbaugh does.

Steve Deace

Who Wins A Big Ten Title First?

The road is tough in both football and basketball, but who wins a conference title first?

Brandon Brown

by

bob bob

Yes, Michigan Should Not Play The Washington Game

Why Michigan should absolutely use safety concerns as a legitimate reason not to play the Washington game.

Steve Deace

by

LoserProgram

Video: Michigan Podcast On Harbaugh's Best Recruiting Class Yet?

The season premiere episode of Michigan Podcast breaks down why this has the potential to be the best recruiting class Jim Harbaugh has signed yet.

Steve Deace

by

bob bob

Michigan Target Film Study: Rocco Spindler

The Wolverines are in heavy pursuit of Clarkston (Mich.) offensive lineman Rocco Spindler, and he currently has Michigan in his final five.

Eric Rutter

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Ambry Thomas In 2020

What kinds of expectations are there for Ambry Thomas in 2020?

Brandon Brown

Mike Zordich Tops Michigan Football Assistant Coach Power Rankings

Cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich leads our look at Michigan's top assistants 1-10.

MichaelSpath

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/02/20

What one word would you use to describe Michigan's 2021 recruiting class thus far? Here's mine.

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Michigan Offers A Pair Of 2023 Prospects

The Wolverines dipped into Alabama to offer a pair of top 2023 prospects.

Eric Rutter