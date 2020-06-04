The State Of Michigan Basketball After Juwan Howard's First Year

Juwan Howard impressed me during his first season as Michigan's head coach. He wasn't perfect as an in-game coach but he was better as a recruiter than even I thought he would be out of the gate.

He defeated Tom Izzo, won on the road at Purdue and ran through an early-season tournament with wins over North Carolina and Gonzaga.

Of course, later in the season there were a couple of small losing streaks and ultimately a 10-10 record in the conference that resulted in a ninth-place Big Ten finish. That's not great, but the Big Ten was a monster and it was Howard's first season coaching a team ever.

Howard inked the No. 1 recruiting class in the Big Ten this year and will obviously try to improve on the ninth-place finish from last year. Can he do it? That's where the discussion is right now.