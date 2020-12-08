People Know That Juwan Howard Has Already Created A Special Culture At Michigan

Juwan Howard hasn't been perfect as Michigan's head coach, but he's pretty close when it comes to the environment and culture he's created. Top flight recruits are lining up to play for him and his current non-freshman players who picked the Wolverines well before Howard was in Ann Arbor, love him.

McLain Moberg of Spartan Nation has been able to watch Howard pretty closely and realizes just how good Howard has been so far.

"Initially, I thought Michigan needed to do anything they could to keep John Beilein from leaving," Moberg said. "Not that they didn't but, replacing a coach who won two Big Ten regular season titles, two Big Ten Tournaments, and went to the National Championship twice in six years – all the while winning 65% of his games isn't easy.

"Yet, Juwan Howard has done a nice job to this point, and he brings a little extra to the table recruiting wise. It's not like Beilein couldn't get players to come to Michigan; he landed Mo Wagner, Zavier Simpson, Derrick Walton, Glen Robinson, Mitch McGary, Nik Stauskas, and Trey Burke, but Howard is something the 67-year old isn't — a member of the Fab-Five.

"On top of that, he already has the No. 1 nationally ranked recruiting class for 2021, which includes six players in all, featuring two five-star forwards in Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate. I'd say he's heading in the right direction so far."

Tom Brew of Hoosiers Now isn't quite as close to Ann Arbor as Moberg is, but he too has learned about the culture Howard has created.

"I like the culture that Juwan Howard has built there quickly," Brew said. "I think Howard will make it a real players' program and I think the recruiting success will continue year after year.

"I’ll be interested to see how long he stays at Michigan though. I think if he has a lot of success there, the NBA may come calling. But I always liked Juwan as a player and as an assistant coach down in Miami, so I’m happy that he’s having success there as well.

"As far as on the court, I think for this to be a really successful season for Michigan, they need to finish in the top two or three again, but I’m not sure they’re going to do that. I just hope it all plays out. I would love to see a full season, and a full tournament."

Finally, Sports Illustrated's director of basketball recruiting Jason Jordan has really been able to hear about Howard's culture. In dealing with recruits on a daily basis, Jordan knows second hand just what Howard is building in Ann Arbor.

"I would give Juwan an A for the culture he's creating early on," Jordan said. "The mark of any great coach is how he's able to get his players to buy in and Juwan has flawlessly managed that.

"Parents and players tell me all the time that he's a guy they have to give a chance to. There's a respect and a genuine like that people have for Juwan that is atypical.

"Certainly, people love him for what he was a part of there at Michigan as a player, but that type of admiration fades pretty quickly. People genuinely like him and believe in him and that's how he's been able to have success so early."