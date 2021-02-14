Juwan Howard Talks Change In Defensive Disposition After Halftime Against Wisconsin

Michigan basketball was off for 23 days due to a campus-wide COVID shutdown and had to kick the action back off against a ranked Wisconsin team in Madison. The Wolverines were slow out of the gate and headed into halftime down 12.

All they did was win by 20 in the second half for an 8-point victory to move to 14-1 on the year.

This team is special.

Juwan Howard has created a culture that won't allow anything to derail the season. Seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshman — it doesn't matter. Everyone is locked in, on task and ready to ball. And today proved it like we haven't seen all season.

Isaiah Livers used words like "blessed" and "grateful" when talking about this Michigan basketball team and you can see it. Everyone expected a slow start and some rust in the first half, and really most expected a full game filled with tired legs and mistakes, but not this team. After more than three weeks off, Michigan took care of the ball by only committing six turnovers, knocked down threes at a 41% clip and beat the brakes off Wisconsin in the second half in their building.

The second half was special. Everyone who was on the floor in the second half had a big plays. Chaundee Brown Jr. was a bulldog on defense. Isaiah Livers hit at least one big three pointer. Hunter Dickinson pulled down several key offensive board. Eli Brooks locked in on defense and made some clutch buckets. Franz Wagner had a big block and some finishes. It was a true team win and a big one at that.