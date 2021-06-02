Analyst Thinks NBA Team Should Pursue Juwan Howard

Michigan fans should probably get used to the idea of Juwan Howards name being mentioned for NBA jobs.

In just two seasons in Ann Arbor, Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard went from being a questionable hire to the AP Coach of the Year in just two seasons. Under his leadership, the Wolverines have continued their long stretch of success that began under John Beilein back in 2007. As a result of his success, it's become common place to see Howard's name mentioned when NBA head coaching positions become available.

Jeff Goodman, a basketball analyst for Stadium, became the latest to throw Howard's name in the ring for an NBA gig - this time with the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics are in need of a head coach after it was announced that Danny Ainge would be stepping down as President of Basketball Operations and would be replaced by current Celtics head coach Brad Stevens.

In spite of their early playoff exit after losing to the Brooklyn Nets, there's no question that the Boston Celtics present one of the most desirable head coaching jobs in all of basketball. The history, the tradition, the city - there are few NBA coaching jobs that can offer what Boston can.

With all of that said, the likelihood of Juwan Howard leaving Michigan for Boston at this point is precisely zero.

Entering his third year as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, Howard has one of the top programs in America and is set to welcome in the No. 1 recruiting class in 2021. The reigning AP Coach of the Year seems to be right at home in Ann Arbor, telling former Fab Five member Jalen Rose that he was in Ann Arbor to stay.

"Man, I'm in Ann Arbor to stay, Baby. I love Michigan and I love my job. I'm enjoying this experience, this is a dream job for me. I think my passion last year showed how much I appreciate being in this position."

That certainly doesn't sound like a man who's even willing to entertain the idea of leaving Michigan with so much left to accomplish. Even so, Michigan fans should get used to the idea that Howard's name will continue to be mentioned whenever an NBA head coaching position becomes available. However, the Michigan faithful shouldn't be losing any sleep over Howard's future in Ann Arbor.

He's in this one for the long haul.