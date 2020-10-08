Leadership Won't Be A Problem For Juwan Howard's Team

Zavier Simpson was Michigan's unquestioned leader. He was demanding, feisty, hard working and extremely intelligent out on the court.

Jon Teske also provided valuable leadership for the Wolverines last year. He wasn't as vocal as Simpson, but as a senior big man who really had to overcome a slow start to his collegiate career, he had a lot of wisdom and knowledge to impart on other players.

So who does Juwan Howard turn to with Simpson and Teske gone?

Michigan's head coach rattled off several names and gave reasons why each player is ready to step into a new role this season. Seniors Isaiah Livers and Eli Brooks are the obvious names that come to mind, but Howard listed a few others who should have big voices on this year's team.