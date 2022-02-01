Michigan Basketball Player Set To Transfer

As the Michigan basketball team tries to find its way, one player has decided to transfer out of the program.

Per his own personal Instagram, Zeb Jackson has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Jackson is a former top-100 recruit in the 2020 class who arrived at U-M as a lengthy, versatile combo guard. After spending several weeks away from the team due to undisclosed personal reasons, the sophomore is in the transfer portal.

“I want to start off by thanking the University of Michigan for the past two years,” Jackson posted. “I really appreciate all of my coaches, teammates, mentors, and professors for taking care of me during my time here. I would also like to thank everyone who’s been checking on me and sending prayers my way!

“After the time I have taken away, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal because I feel that’s what’s best for my future and my health! Again, thank you to everyone who supports me and my decision. I wish the best for my family here!!”

Jackson has not played since 2018, so while this development is a bit unfortunate, the loss won't be felt much on the court. Jackson appeared in 20 games over the last two seasons and finishes his career with averages of 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.