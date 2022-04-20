Today Marks Big Milestone For Michigan Legend
It has been an incredible 10-year stretch for the University of Michigan Women's Basketball program, thanks in large part to head coach Kim Barnes Arico.
Today marks the 10-year anniversary of KBA's hiring, a move that has helped create one of the most dominant athletic programs in all of college sports.
Here's just a bit of what the Wolverines have accomplished during her decade of leadership, via MGoblue.com.
"Throughout her 10-year tenure, she has guided the Wolverines to at least 20 wins in nine seasons, five NCAA Tournament appearances, an NCAA Elite Eight appearance (2022), an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance (2021) and the 2017 WNIT Championship. She was announced as the ninth head coach in the history of the program on April 20, 2012."
"Barnes Arico is the winningest coach in program history with 218 wins, the only coach to ever eclipse 200 victories. With nine of Michigan's 13 all-time 20-win seasons, she is first all-time in winning percentage (.667) with a 218-109 record in Ann Arbor. Barnes Arico holds a 134-32 (.807) record at Crisler Center after the first-ever undefeated mark (16-0) in 2021-22. She is on the cusp of reaching 500 career wins, entering the 2022-23 season just 12 victories away."